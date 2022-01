Audiences spent nearly a decade invested in the cultural phenomenon of HBO's Game of Thrones, though viewers weren't the only ones invested in the story, as even the stars were just as passionate about the fantasy series as those who witnessed the experience from the sidelines. The series is set to get a prequel with House of the Dragon, another project fans have their opinions about, with Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage also having his own thoughts on such a project. While he supports the endeavor overall, knowing the quality filmmakers behind the series, he also expressed his frustrations that HBO wasn't taking more risks with upcoming original programming. House of the Dragon is expected to debut later this year.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO