ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

England hoping for more ‘bang for their buck’ after hiring forensic psychologist

By Duncan Bech
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ymC71_0dt8Fu8R00

Eddie Jones has enlisted a forensic psychologist to boost England’s Guinness Six Nations title bid in the belief that enhanced mindsets offer the greatest scope for improvement in his team.

Dr Nashater Deu Solheim, a Norwegian specialist in persuasion and influence, has been working with Jones and his coaching assistants ahead of the February 5 opener against Scotland at Murrayfield.

Jones insists that with international rugby becoming increasingly competitive on the field, it is through the fine-tuning of psychology and clever use of data that England will benefit most.

“Nashater Deu Solheim is helping us improve our communication skills, not only as a coaching team but also in terms of communicating with the players,” Jones said.

“The frontier for rugby where you can get the most bang for your buck, I think, is in creating the right mindset for your team.

“It’s almost like two different ends of rugby preparation because it’s very hard to get any advantages in the game now.

“You are looking at where can data show you to be more specific to the areas you are seeking to prioritise in your game and also working on the mindset of the players.”

Jones has revealed that data partly underpins his controversial omission of George Ford from his squad for the Six Nations.

Ford has been the Gallagher Premiership’s player of the season to date, pulling the strings as Leicester challenge for silverware on two fronts, but Marcus Smith Owen Farrell and now Orlando Bailey are the chosen fly-halves.

Farrell’s participation in the Six Nations is in doubt because of an injury sustained in training with Saracens during the week.

For the time being, after being frozen out for the autumn, Ford’s international prospects are looking bleak and Jones is unmoved by the outcry over his non-selection.

“I don’t pay a lot of attention to the comments. Everyone is entitled to their opinion and rugby is a game of opinions,” Jones said.

“We try to use as much data as we can to select our team so when we select our team, we are not just using my opinion and the opinion of the other coaches, but we are also looking at the evidence of what they are doing in games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jbECp_0dt8Fu8R00

“We’ve got a way we think the game should be played now, a way that suits the players we have. Therefore we pick the players that can play that game.

“Sometimes it’s hard to explain that because some of it is information we want to keep for ourselves.”

Smith established himself as the first-choice 10 during the autumn and Jones has been impressed by his ongoing development for Harlequins since.

“What’s impressed me about Marcus is his absolute desire to win,” Jones said.

“You can see that he’s lifted Quins out of a number of tricky situations and got them over the line with his focus, his drive. He’s got to make sure he keeps that going.

“Part of that is the way he plays the game and part of it is his preparation. There are still areas of his preparation that he can tidy up, and we’ll chat about those when we come into camp.

“His scope for improvement is massive and if he keeps doing what he’s doing he is going to be a very good player for us.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Blair Kinghorn’s transition to stand-off at Edinburgh impresses Chris Paterson

Chris Paterson knows from experience how difficult it can be to stay sharp in multiple positions, but he has been impressed by Blair Kinghorn’s transition to stand-off with Edinburgh this season.Paterson is the all-time record points scorer for Edinburgh and Scotland and played at stand-off, full-back and on the wing during his celebrated career.Kinghorn won 25 Scotland caps playing at wing or full-back prior to this season but has been primarily utilised at 10 by new Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair, who has guided the club to the top of the United Rugby Championship.The 25-year-old started a Test in his...
RUGBY
The Independent

England are ‘pumped’ ahead of crucial Ashes Test, Heather Knight says

Heather Knight feels it is “always special to pull on the whites” with England “pumped” ahead of the only Test match of the women’s Ashes series against AustraliaEngland go into the clash in Canberra looking to become the first England team to win a Test match Down Under this winter after the men crashed to a 4-0 series defeat.England are 4-2 behind in the multi-format series after Australia won the opening T20 and the subsequent two were washed out, leaving the points shared and the visitors needing to avoid defeat to keep their hopes of regaining the Ashes alive.After two...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Psychologist#Guinness Six Nations#Norwegian#Sixnationsrugby#The Six Nations#Ford
The Independent

‘This is the biggest game’: Gregor Townsend savouring Scotland’s Six Nations clash with England

Gregor Townsend believes a mouth-watering opener at home to England will focus the minds of his Scotland players as they go in search of Six Nations success.The Scots have high hopes of making a significant impact at this year’s tournament, with some big results over the past 18 months allied to strong competition for places fuelling the feelgood factor.Head coach Townsend feels his team can draw additional motivation from the fact their first Six Nations match in almost two years in front of supporters will be the Calcutta Cup showdown with the Auld Enemy at BT Murrayfield on Saturday week.“I...
WORLD
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cornelius Kersten: It was my mission to end Team GB’s 30-year speed skating wait

It’s taken a lot of adulting for Cornelius Kersten to achieve his childhood dream of competing at the Winter Olympics. Kids don’t drift off with thoughts of broken collarbones, 6am sessions, cold shoulders, coffee start-ups and intricate qualification calculations.But that’s the life that Kersten chose and it’s that path that will lead to him becoming the first long track speed skater to represent Team GB in 30 years in Beijing.“I knew what my mission was and where I wanted to go to and I’ve always just been quietly working towards that,” he said.“Step by step, I got a lot closer....
SPORTS
The Independent

Taffarel details Liverpool goalkeeper philosophy and working with Alisson

Liverpool’s latest addition to the coaching staff is one who already holds a big name in the football world - former Brazil goalkeeper and World Cup winner Claudio Taffarel.The 55-year-old joined Jurgen Klopp’s backroom team in November, expanding the goalkeeping section of the coaching crew to three members at senior level.His role encompasses both working with senior and youth stoppers, and as he has now explained, it covers a very different area of the game to the pair already in place at the Kirkby training complex.Unsurprisingly, it’s Taffarel’s role as Brazilian national team goalkeeper coach - which he still holds...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

What the papers sayTottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.Tottenham have had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Anthony Martial’s Man United career after completing Sevilla loan

Anthony Martial’s departure from Manchester United, on loan to Sevilla, has not come as a surprise to many - and certainly not to Rio Ferdinand.The former Monaco forward has been a bit-part player for the Premier League team for some time, featuring just eight times in the Premier League this season and scoring only once in all competitions for the Red Devils.He arrived with a big reputation and price tag and initially excited supporters, but inconsistent showings and being overshadowed by the likes of Marcus Rashford have left him on the fringes of the club, managing fewer than 400 minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Barty bats, Usyk chills and Maguire tees off – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 26.FootballHarry Maguire hit the course in Dubai Amazing day at the Pro Am for @SlyncDDC. Thanks for looking after me @SlyncIO, the event this weekend will be a special one. 🤩🏌🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LkWIlU9zkb— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) January 26, 2022As he and Jordan Pickford teamed up with Lee Westwood.5-a-side team sorted🏙⚽️@HarryMaguire93 @JPickford1 @DPWorldTour @SlyncDDC pic.twitter.com/T9EajDR3Zq— Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) January 26, 2022Life’s a beach for Cristiano Ronaldo Proud Dad ❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/v8gw3KVyqM— Cristiano...
TENNIS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff’s relationship questioned after reaction to F1 season finale

Former F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve believes the lack of public message from Lewis Hamilton since the end of the 2021 season underlines a desire from the British racer to “distance” himself from his team boss, the outspoken Toto Wolff.A thrilling but highly controversial final lap in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix saw Hamilton pipped to victory, in the race and the championship, by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.Mercedes chief Wolff was unreserved in his post-race opinions, initially instigating an appeal against the result - later dropped - and continually claiming the outcome was as a result of a wrong call by...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Premier League confirms change to Covid postponement rule

Premier League clubs must now have a minimum of four positive Covid-19 cases within their squad in order to apply for a fixture postponement, it has been confirmed. It comes after Premier League clubs met on Wednesday to discuss changes to the guidance following widespread confusion and anger surrounding the criteria to call off matches. The rule sees a shift from the previously guidance which allowed clubs to apply for a fixture postponement if they did not have 13 available outfield players and a goalkeeper. Tottenham Hotspur led criticism of the rule after the Premier League accepted Arsenal’s request to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

DCMS committee comments underline cricket’s ongoing need to change

“The other thing in the diversity bit is the football and rugby world because [it’s] much more attractive to the Afro-Caribbean community. And in terms of the south Asian community, there is a moment where we are finding they do not want necessarily to commit the same time that is necessary to go to the next step because they prefer to go into other education fields. And then cricket becomes secondary.”And with that, Mike O’Farrell, chair of Middlesex County Cricket Club (MCCC), took a ticket on the carousel reserved for established heads not quite grasping the issue and getting it...
SPORTS
The Independent

Bruno Guimaraes: Lyon deny agreeing deal with Newcastle

Lyon have denied agreeing a deal with Newcastle United over the sale of midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.According to reports on Wednesday morning, the Premier League side had agreed a fee for the 24-year-old Brazil international who was set to undergo a medical while away with his national team this week.However, the Ligue 1 side insist there is no agreement in place.They said in a statement on their official website: “Olympique Lyonnais categorically denies the false information disseminated by many media reporting an agreement between Newcastle and OL for the transfer of Brazilian international midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.“In this transfer window period, where...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford open investigation after Ivan Toney appears to castigate club in video

Brentford have launched an investigation after a video of striker Ivan Toney appearing to say “f*** Brentford” was published on social media.Toney is thought to be on holiday in Dubai during the Premier League’s winter break.The 25-year-old has struck six goals in an impressive Premier League campaign so far.But now the Bees are looking into a video posted on Twitter that could land the former Peterborough United player in hot water with his club.“Brentford FC are aware of the video and are investigating,” said a club spokesperson.Brentford boss Thomas Frank accepted an £8,000 fine on Friday, following his red card...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Masters champion Neil Robertson suffers first-round defeat in Berlin

Masters champion Neil Robertson bowed out of the BildBet German Masters in the first round as Ricky Walden turned the screw to see him off with a 5-3 win.Australian Robertson led 3-2 in Berlin when Walden made his move with breaks of 71, 79 and 124 to win the next three frames and secure his passage to a last-16 meeting with Luca Brecel.Asked how much of a boost claiming a big scalp could give him, the Englishman told the World Snooker Tour’s official Twitter account: “They’re the hardest games, to be honest, because you’re playing someone in top form, obviously...
SPORTS
The Independent

Frank Lampard set to land Everton manager’s job

Frank Lampard appears to be closing in on the Everton manager’s job after Wayne Rooney turned down the chance of a return to Goodison Park.Former Chelsea boss Lampard was reportedly offered the job on Friday night as Everton look to appoint a successor to Rafael Benitez.Vitor Pereira the former Porto manager, was previously thought to have been the favourite but a bizarre TV interview on Wednesday appeared to have damaged his hopes while some fans also protested against the Portuguese.With ex-Everton striker Rooney, now Derby manager, revealing on Friday that he had declined an interview, the claims of Lampard...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle hits road block over relegation clause

Newcastle United’s move for Jesse Lingard is on the brink of collapse after Manchester United demanded a loan deal of almost £16 million, which includes a significant clause on whether the St James’ Park side avoid relegation from the Premier League this season. The situation is understood to have left Lingard dismayed as the 29-year-old is desperate for game time that he believes could help him force his way into Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad by the end of the year.Lingard is said to feel let down by his boyhood club and believes he should be due more respect given...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

463K+
Followers
162K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy