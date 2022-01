Temperatures today were much warmer than the brutal cold we have been dealing with over the last few days. From yesterday morning to this morning, we were nearly 40 degrees warmer in some locations. This evening is still around 20 degrees warmer than yesterday evening, but look at the change coming. Across the upper midwest is the much colder air on its way to the Stateline this evening. The cold front just passed around 7PM, and temperatures will drop behind it. There are a few flurries possible until about 9PM tonight.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO