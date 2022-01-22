ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Gavin Williamson accused of threatening MP over school funding

By Gavin Cordon
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mTYlg_0dt8FTUw00

Former education secretary Gavin Williamson has been accused of threatening to withdraw funding for a school in the constituency of MP who was considering voting against the Government

When he defected from the Tories to Labour on Wednesday, Bury South MP Christian Wakeford said he had previously been warned funding for a new high school would not go ahead if he voted for a motion criticising the Government over free school meals.

At the time he did not say who was responsible, but speaking to The Sunday Times he said it was Mr Williamson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OBsNP_0dt8FTUw00

He said that Mr Williamson, a former chief whip, had pulled him out of the House of Commons dining room and told him: “It’s not very helpful to back an opposition (motion) against the department where you’re wanting an extremely large favour from said department, so do consider what you’re doing.”

Mr Wakeford added: “I know the maxim is ‘once a whip, always a whip’, but yeah, that one was Gavin.”

In the event, the MP chose to abstain in the debate in October 2020 and funding for the school went through as planned the following February.

In response, Mr Williamson told the paper that he did not remember any such conversation taking place with Mr Wakeford.

“I don’t have any recollection of the conversation as described but what I do remember is working tirelessly with Christian and others in order to be able to deliver this school, which I did,” he said.

“Such major investment decisions are made after close analysis of the benefits that the investment will bring and certainly not something that can be decided in a brief conversation like the one described.”

The claim comes as William Wragg, the senior Tory who first raised concerns about the intimidatory tactics used by the whips against MPs calling for Boris Johnson to resign, is set to meet police to discuss the issue.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sleaze watchdog attacks ‘bonkers’ rule that allowed Boris Johnson to escape investigation

Parliament’s sleaze watchdog Kathryn Stone has attacked the “bonkers” rules which prevent her office investigating Boris Johnson and other ministers over any alleged breaches of conduct rules.The parliamentary commissioner for standards decried the “inconsistency” of current rules which allowed her to probe alleged offences by MPs but not ministers – saying it was causing public anger.Speaking to MPs on the standards committee, Ms Stone confirmed she had not been able to look into alleged misconduct over Mr Johnson’s £142,000 flat refurbishment because donations had been received in his ministerial capacity.The watchdog said she agreed with Lord Evans’ assessment that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson accuses EU of ‘insane and pettifogging’ approach to NI Protocol

Boris Johnson has risked heightening tensions with the EU after accusing Brussels of implementing the Northern Ireland Protocol in an “insane” and petty way.The Prime Minister told MPs he never thought when negotiating the agreement that scores of businesses would stop supplying Northern Ireland.He adopted a noticeably more abrasive tone than Foreign Secretary Liz Truss who told MPs earlier this week “there is a deal to be done” to resolve the deadlock over the post-Brexit trading arrangements.The protocol is aimed at avoiding a hard border with Ireland but has created a series of economic barriers on Irish Sea trade.It...
POLITICS
The Independent

Zac Goldsmith accused of ‘lie’ to Lords over denial that Boris Johnson authorised Afghan dog rescue

Zac Goldsmith has been accused of lying to parliament in denying Boris Johnson authorised the rescue of cats and dogs from Afghanistan – after damning emails emerged.The Foreign Office minister is in the spotlight after telling the House of Lords the prime minister was “entirely accurate” to deny he was behind the evacuation of animals from Pen Farthing’s charity.Yet emails, sent from Lord Goldsmith’s office to the Foreign Office team overseeing the Kabul pull-out, have now appeared to undermine his claim, made on 7 December.In one, an official stated the charity Nowzad has “received a lot of publicity”, before...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Ex-Tory MP who defected to Labour says he faced threat over proposed school

The former Conservative MP who defected to Labour claimed he was threatened about the loss of a school in his constituency if he did not toe the line.Christian Wakeford crossed the floor in protest at Boris Johnson’s leadership and the row over Downing Street parties.The Bury South MP said the “threat” over the school led to him questioning his position in the Conservative Party.Speaking to BBC North West, he said: “I was threatened that I would not get the school for Radcliffe if I did not vote in one particular way.“This is a town that’s not had a high school...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Williamson
Person
William Wragg
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

‘Of course I will do what I said’: PM challenged on calls to publish Sue Gray report in full

Boris Johnson is under intense political pressure to publish in “full” the long-awaited report by Sue Gray into rule-busting parties in No 10, as he was challenged in the Commons.It comes as Downing Street is braced to receive the report by the senior civil servant in the next 24 hours and the decision of the Metropolitan Police to launch a separate probe into “a number” of allegations.While some Conservative MPs have already called on Mr Johnson to resign over the affair, many are reserving judgement on his embattled premiership until Ms Gray’s report is made public.Pressing Mr Johnson on...
POLITICS
The Independent

PM accused of body shaming after cake comment aimed at SNP MP

The Prime Minister has been accused of “body shaming” SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford In an exchange during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Boris Johnson appeared to allude to Mr Blackford’s weight.The Prime Minister has been under pressure in recent weeks over parties held in and around Downing Street during lockdown, one of which was to celebrate his birthday which is believed to have involved a cake.While urging Mr Johnson to quit, Mr Blackford said: “The impending National Insurance tax hike hangs like a guillotine while they eat cake.”In response, the Prime Minister said: “I don’t know… who has been...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free School#High School#School Meals#Uk#Tories#Labour#Bury South Mp#The Sunday Times#The House Of Commons#Christian
The Independent

Johnson waits for Gray report with leadership in the balance over partygate

Boris Johnson’s leadership faces another stiff test as he faces MPs while braced for the findings of an official investigation into the partygate row.The Prime Minister will appear in the Commons with his future in the balance as Sue Gray is expected to submit the findings of her inquiry into parties held in No 10 and Whitehall during the coronavirus lockdowns.The senior civil servant’s inquiry had been expected to be finalised this week with widespread expectation it will be made public on Wednesday or Thursday.An indication of how damaging the report could be for the Government came when Scotland Yard...
POLITICS
BBC

MP blackmail claims: Downing Street not investigating accusations

Downing Street says it is not investigating allegations that MPs calling for the PM's resignation have been blackmailed by government whips. Labour called for an inquiry after senior Tory MP William Wragg said threats that would "seem to constitute blackmail" had been made to colleagues. No 10 said it had...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Tycoon and Tory adviser are accused of 'bullying' former MP Charlotte Leslie in row over Middle East group

A Tory tycoon and a senior Conservative adviser were yesterday accused of trying to 'bully' former MP Charlotte Leslie. The comments came during an explosive Commons debate regarding her treatment. MPs across the parliamentary divide criticised prominent Conservative adviser Carl Hunter and multi-millionaire Tory donor Mohamed Amersi. Ex-Bristol North West...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg says general election needed if Boris Johnson ousted

Cabinet minister Jacob-Rees Mogg has claimed there would have to be a general election if Boris Johnson was ousted by his party and replaced with a new prime minister.There is no rule that requires a new Tory leader who enters No 10 to call a general election – and changes of prime minister between elections have been commonplace over the past century.Yet the Commons leader claimed that Britain had moved to “an essentially presidential system” and said any replacement leader would be “well-advised” to go to the polls.Warning Tory MPs against a leadership challenge in the wake of the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Public are very angry over MP second jobs – Commons standards tsar

The Commons standards tsar has said the public is angry over MPs’ second jobs as she called for changes to transparency rules.Kathryn Stone said her office had received “an awful lot of letters” containing the views of “very angry” members of the public, who have voiced concern about MPs attracting outside paid work and that they are “getting away with things”.The Commons standards commissioner said it was “bonkers” that MPs had to be more transparent about their activities than ministers, as she set out why she was unable to probe the renovation of Boris Johnson’s official Downing Street residence.Members of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MPs will decide whether to oust Boris Johnson in ‘next few days’, says Iain Duncan Smith

Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith has said the party’s MPs will decide on Boris Johnson’s future in “the next few days”.The senior Tory figure said he was reserving “judgement” on the prime minister until the release of the Sue Gray report into parties in Downing Street during lockdown restrictions.But Sir Iain condemned the “appalling” social gatherings at No 10 and Whitehall, and made clear that Mr Johnson was now battling to save his premiership.“When it comes to the judgement on whether the prime minister should remain prime minister, well – that’s a decision many parliamentary members of...
POLITICS
BBC

Christian Wakeford: Ex-Tory MP says he was threatened over funding

An ex-Tory MP who defected to Labour said he was threatened he would not get a high school in his constituency if he did not vote in a certain way. Bury South MP Christian Wakeford said it made him start to question his place within the Conservative Party. It comes...
U.K.
The Independent

Johnson waits to face MPs after Gray report into No 10 parties delayed

Boris Johnson could still face MPs over a highly anticipated report into parties in No 10 before the week is out, a Cabinet minister has suggested, as No 10 braced for the results of the investigation which could determine the Prime Minister’s future.A report by senior official Sue Gray was expected to be handed to Downing Street on Wednesday but reports suggested the final document was still being pored over overnight.Tory MPs have held off until the publication of the report to pass judgment on their leader over multiple alleged parties across No 10 and Whitehall during coronavirus restrictions.It is...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sue Gray news – live: Legal checks delay Partygate report as Rees-Mogg insists PM will survive scandal

MPs and the British public will have to wait at least another day to hear from Boris Johnson about the findings of Sue Gray’s Partygate report, after it was revealed that legal checks delayed its publication.Officials in Westminster are now said to be fearful the document may not become public until Monday due to a process of “legal scrubbing” currently taking place. This ensures that the final report does not unfairly identify junior staff or cut across the separate investigation by Metropolitan Police.Ms Gray, the senior civil servant who is leading the Cabinet Office investigation into alleged lockdown-breaching parties...
POLITICS
The Independent

Statement on partygate report delayed at least a day as finalisation process drags on

A statement to MPs by Boris Johnson on the Sue Gray “partygate” report has been delayed at least until Thursday, as the House of Commons reached the end of today’s sitting without any sign of the hotly-anticipated document.The report, looking into allegations of lockdown breaches at as many as 15 events in Downing Street and Whitehall departments, had not been passed to No 10 by the time the Commons adjourned.There is still a possibility that the report could be published this evening ahead of a debate tomorrow.But expectations in Westminster were that the political world will have to wait at...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sue Gray inquiry report may be redacted for ‘security’ reasons, says Liz Truss

A Cabinet minister has said Sue Gray's report may be redacted for "security" reasons – amid calls for it to be released in full.Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, said parts of the internal inquiry could be "problematic to publish".But she stressed: "We have been absolutely clear that we will publish the findings of the report."The government could have a fight on its hands if it decides to redact the report, with Tory MPs and opposition figures both having said the report should be released in its entirety. Labour leader Keir Starmer said on Tuesday: "We need to see the report...
POLITICS
The Independent

MP’s claim that whips threatened to block new school is bid to ‘discredit’ Tories, minister says

A cabinet minister has attempted to rubbish an MP’s claim that he was told a new school would be blocked in his constituency if he defied Boris Johnson, saying he wants to “discredit” the government.The incendiary allegation from Christian Wakeford – who defected from the Conservatives to Labour – came after a senior Tory accused government whips of “blackmail” and said the police should be called in.But Kwasi Kwarteng said he did not believe the claims of threats and intimidation – and turned on Mr Wakeford, calling him a “turncoat”.“I don’t know what his motivations were and, as you’ll...
EDUCATION
The Independent

The Independent

463K+
Followers
162K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy