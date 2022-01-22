ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Some learner drivers forced to wait up to 10 months for tests amid Covid backlog

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01iKCx_0dt8FQql00

A huge backlog of driving tests caused by Covid lockdowns and restrictions has left some learners waiting up to 10 months for their practical assessment.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency ( DVSA ) said they have been actively recruiting extra examiners to make more tests available and help meet the demand following UK lockdowns where testing and lessons could not take place.

A recruitment drive for 300 examiners is currently under way, reports the BBC. It also claims the DVSA is urging recently retired examiners to return to help break the logjam.

One 17-year-old student from Morfa Nefyn, north Wales, told the broadcaster she hoped to take her test at the nearest centre in Gwynedd where she had received her lessons – but was not able to get a booking there for 10 months.

Aerona Rowlands said she is instead being forced to make the 80-mile journey to Aberystwyth.

“It’s really far and I don’t know the area so taking my test is going to be more difficult than it would have been,” she said.

“My mum has had to book three days off work to take me there so I can get familiar with the area.

“I feel really stressed and nervous now but I think if I could do it in Pwllheli then I don’t think I would be anywhere near as nervous.”

In response, the DVSA has said that learners can practice on any roads and are not restricted to learning near a driving test centre – adding that learners should be “properly prepared” to drive safely on any road and “not just test centre routes”.

According to most recent figures from the DVSA, the number of practical tests taken in both the UK and in Wales had dropped by about 70 per cent between 2019-20 and 2020-21.

However, the number of exams available this year is now nearing pre-pandemic levels, with almost 700,000 tests across the UK between April and September 2021.

The DVSA’s chief executive, Loveday Ryder, said: “We are doing all we can to provide as many tests as possible so we can get our services back to normal. I know learners will be keen to take their test now, but it is important that they are properly prepared for their test and don’t take it before they are ready.

“With more than half of candidates failing, and demand currently extremely high for tests, learners should only take their test only when they are confident they can pass. This will help them to avoid a lengthy wait for a retest and help us by not adding to the driving test waiting list.”

The DVSA has said it is unable to provide an accurate waiting time for tests as it does not have a waiting list.

It added that six months’ worth of test slots are currently available for booking across the UK.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Children and young teenagers keep Covid infection levels high

Covid among children and teenagers is keeping infection levels high, while many people with Omicron say they have been infected before, according to a new study.Coronavirus infections have slowed down in England but the highest prevalence was in primary school children at 7.81% between January 5 and 20 this year, while overall it was 4.41%.It means that during this period one in 23 people in England was infected with Covid.This is the highest figure since the beginning of Imperial College London’s React-1 study, which has been running since May 2020.Researchers further found that most people infected during the study period,...
KIDS
The Independent

Covid news - live: England moves to plan A and lifts all restrictions as UK records 100,000 new cases

England has today moved to plan A measures as Covid-19 infections continue to fall across most parts of the UK. Plan b measures meant people were required by law to wear face coverings indoors in public venues, apart from hospitality, recommended to work from home where possible and required Covid passes to access certain events. These have now been removed.Health and social care secretary Sajid Javid said: “It’s not the end of the road and we shouldn’t see this as the finish line.“The best step that we can all take is to get vaccinated. It was the jabs that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX Carolina

DHEC, Premier Medical clear COVID-19 testing backlogs; wait times now standard

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Premier Medical Laboratory Services, along with testing vendors with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, have announced all backlogs have been cleared and turnaround times for COVID-19 results are back to their standard 48-hour time frame. Premier Medical corrected its backlog...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Independent

Half-term holiday warning as unvaccinated children remain barred from Spain

Spain still has its strict vaccination rules in place for travel, meaning those aged 12 and over must have had two doses or more of a Covid-19 vaccine in order to visit the country from the UK.This is likely to hit half-term holidays hard, as families whose teenage children have not yet had the jab are forced to cancel or delay plans. (Children under 12 are currently exempt from vaccine rules.)While around three quarters (79 per cent) of adults in the UK have now had three doses of a vaccine, the rollout is only just starting to reach 12 to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Driving Test#Uk#Dvsa
The Independent

New Omicron sub-variant BA.2 can spread more rapidly than original, says UKHSA

A sub-lineage of the Omicron variant of coronavirus is able to spread faster than the original, analysis by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has found.The UKHSA said BA.2 – a strain first detected in December – had a comparatively higher growth rate in all observed areas of England, meaning cases were increasing faster than they were for BA.1, known commonly as the Omicron variant.Despite evidence of increased transmissibility, the new sub-variant was nowhere near becoming dominant in the UK. It has not been classed as a “variant of concern” – as both Omicron and Delta were – but authorities...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

MoT: Drivers in NI face penalty as test centres tackle backlog

Drivers struggling to book an MoT because of the backlog at testing centres in Northern Ireland could still face prosecution if their vehicle is not taxed. A valid MoT is required to tax a vehicle but some people are waiting months for an appointment. Exceptions have been made to allow...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

What are the rules around testing and can I catch Covid twice?

The current rules around Covid testing can be confusing, and then there is the risk of getting reinfected with coronavirus at some point in the future.Here, we answer some of the big questions.– What are the rules around day five testing?People self-isolating with Covid-19 in England can now end their 10-day isolation early if they test negative on both day five and day six.Lateral flow tests (LFTs) can be used to carry out the testing but isolation should only end if people do not have a temperature.Those who are still positive must stay in isolation until they have had two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Ministers urged to act as GPs in poor areas ‘have less funding and staff’

Ministers have been urged to act after a report found people living in poor areas face worse GP services with less staff and funding compared to more wealthy parts of the country. GP services in poorer areas are underfunded, under-doctored and have worse-quality outcomes, according to a report shared with The Independent from the Health Foundation.In its report, the think tank warned the problem, if not addressed, would put the government’s levelling-up promises at risk.It said 30 years of policies have failed to address inequalities in parts of the country and if ministers are serious about levelling up, they must...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Almost 100,000 Aussies who waited in line for hours are told their Covid test results have been scrapped - as health workers reveal they're being 'spat on' and forced to work 10-hour shifts with no breaks

Almost 100,000 Australians who waited in line for hours have been told they won't be receiving their Covid test results - as exhausted health staff reveal the horrific conditions they've been forced to endure during the pandemic. Victorian residents were sent a text message on Saturday, stating that their 'PCR...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hundreds of lives saved by improved air quality during first Covid lockdown

More than 800 lives may have been saved across Europe due to better air quality in the first phase of Covid lockdowns, new research suggests.Measures brought in to stem the rise in infections led to far fewer cars and lorries on the roads, which had the biggest impact on reducing deaths, according to the study led by experts from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM).Analysis of 47 European cities found Paris, London, Barcelona and Milan were among the top six with the highest number of avoided deaths.The study noted that closing workplaces and schools in European cities...
WORLD
The Independent

Hospitality workers welcome end of Covid certification requirement

Workers in the hospitality sector have welcomed the latest easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland.From noon on Wednesday, the legal requirement to provide Covid certification to enter bars, restaurants and cinemas ended.Nightclubs can also now reopen, although vaccine certification will still be required for access to these venues.In workplaces, the requirement to take reasonable measures for two-metre social distancing has also been removed.It follows the ending on Friday of the requirement to remain seated and the limit of six per table at hospitality venues.Staff at the Shelbourne Bakery and Restaurant in Newry said they hoped that business could now...
SMALL BUSINESS
The Independent

S. Korea tests new virus steps as infections reach new high

South Korea on Wednesday began enforcing new COVID-19 response measures, including reduced quarantine periods and expanded rapid testing, as its new cases jumped nearly 50% in a day. The 13,012 new cases were 4,400 more than the previous single-day high of 8,571 set on Tuesday. It underscores the speed of transmissions driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, which became the country’s dominant strain just last week.South Korean officials say their early analysis suggests omicron spreads more than twice as fast as the delta variant, which spiked the country’s hospitalizations and fatalities during a devastating winter surge, but is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGN TV

Many concerned if COVID-19 tests being mailed will hold up amid arctic temps

CHICAGO — Many residents are worried about how at-home COVID-19 tests will hold up while in transit amid the freezing temperatures in the Chicago area. The federal government is in the middle of mailing out millions of free COVID-19 tests to Americans who signed up. They are just starting to arrive in the mail, prompting concern due to sub-zero temperatures recently in the area.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

1,382 reports of spiking by injection since September as police warn of ‘new phenomenon’

Almost 1,400 incidents of needle spiking have been reported in the UK in just five months, a police chief revealed as he warned of the dangerous “new phenomenon”.Deputy Chief Constable Jason Harwin, the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s lead for drugs, said 1,382 reports of people being spiked by injection had been made to police forces since September.Police are also investigating 14 secondary offences believed to be linked to needle spiking, including sexual assault and theft.By contrast, there were 1,903 crimes that could be related to spiking – either by needle or drink spiking – in the whole of 2019, Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KIVI-TV

Fake COVID-19 testing sites are popping up amid Omicron surge

COVID-19 clinics across the United States are under investigation after patients reported issues with testing, accuracy and care. Margo Benval and her husband were exposed to COVID-19 in December as they searched for a PCR test appointment in Tucson. Everything seemed to be full for several days, then she discovered a free walk-up testing site operated by the Center for Covid Control.
TUCSON, AZ
The Independent

The Independent

463K+
Followers
162K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy