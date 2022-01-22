Kauaʻi Weekly Lane Closures: Jan. 22-28

ANDOVER (CBS) — Drivers are being warned to expect “major delays” on I-495 South after a truck spilled gravel in Andover Wednesday morning. MassDOT said the cleanup could take several hours. The truck crashed just south of the entrance ramp from I-93 South, landing on its side and spilling its cargo of gravel, MassDOT said. SkyEye footage showed that only one lane of traffic was able to get by just before 11 a.m. The ramp from I-93 South to I-495 South may need to close temporarily for the cleanup, MassDOT said. Anyone driving through the area is advised to seek another route. Scene in #Andover, I-495 SB just south of I-93 SB on-ramp. Cleanup expected to take several hours. Continue to monitor @MassDOT for updates. pic.twitter.com/T7DsHW4BwD — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 26, 2022 “Drivers who are traveling on I-495 southbound should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution,” the agency said.

ANDOVER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO