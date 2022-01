A 12-0 run in the second quarter was just enough for the Pauls Valley Lady Panthers to edge Bridge Creek 45-38 in a back-and-forth game Tuesday night at the Panther Gymnasium. Five Lady Panther players scored to open up a double digit lead with that 12-0 run over the opening six minutes of the second quarter. Bridge Creek cut the game to four early in the second half but after PV pushed the lead back out to nine in the middle of the third quarter, Bridge Creek went on a run of their own.

PAULS VALLEY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO