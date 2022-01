Humboldt County Public Health reported today that it has confirmed 412 new COVID-19 cases — making 1,182 so far this week — as well as two new hospitalizations. The report comes on the heels of a record 2,010 new cases confirmed last week and make 5,260 new cases confirmed so far in January — more than 32 percent of the county's cumulative case count through the 23-month duration of the pandemic.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO