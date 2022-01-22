Brent Cobb Drops “When It’s My Time” Music Video From Upcoming Gospel Album

Man, I can’t wait for this new gospel album from Brent Cobb, which is finally dropping on January 28th.

Titled And Now, Let’s Turn To Page…, the man has dropped three stellar singles in “We Shall Rise,” “When It’s My Time,” and the newly released “Just a Closer Walk With Thee,” and let me tell ya, they’ll have you feeling like you’re sitting front row at an old-time Baptist church.

“When It’s My Time,” which is written by Cobb, his wife Layne, and Mike and the Moonpies frontman Mike Harmeier, just dropped a trippy new music video directed by Curtis Wayne Milliard.

Cobb weighed in on the new video:

“I’m just a fan of everything Curtis Wayne does. He takes you into a whole other world with his art. It all has a familiar yet surreal, dream-like feel to it.

The world we created for the ‘When It’s My Time’ video isn’t so different from our own. We’re all spinning around on this rock thinking we know where we’re going and what we’re doing but really, it’s a wonder we even get to experience it at all.

Maybe we’re all connected. Who knows, maybe it is all just a dream. Either way, it ain’t up to us I guess.”

It looks like Cobb is headed for a HUGE 2022, with the new album coming up, and a headlining “When It’s My Time” Tour that kicks off January 28th at the Grand Ole Opry, and rounds out on March 25th in Abilene, Texas at the Outlaws and Legends Music Fest.

Check out the full track-list for And Now, Let’s Turn To Page… below:

1. Just A Closer Walk With Thee

2. When It’s My Time

3. In The Garden

4. Are You Washed in the Blood?

5. Softly and Tenderly

6. Old Rugged Cross

7. We Shall Rise

8. Old Country Church

9. Blessed Be The Tie That Binds