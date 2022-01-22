Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Long Beach Store Employee

Photo: Getty Images

LONG BEACH (CNS) - Police today said they have arrested a man who they believe fatally shot another man who worked as an employee inside a business in Long Beach.

Salvador Rivera of Wilmington, 33, was arrested at about 2:35 p.m. Friday during a routine traffic stop near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Roswell Avenue in Chino. He was booked at the Long Beach City Jail and was being held in lieu of $2 million bail, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Rivera was sought by detectives after they gathered ``significant evidence'' connecting him to the Jan. 16 shooting death of 39-year-old Bell resident James Lopez, authorities said.

Officers were sent to a report of a shooting outside a business near the 1900 block of Willow Street at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, and found Lopez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives said Lopez was an employee of the business and was involved in a verbal dispute with Rivera, who allegedly fired several shots at him. Rivera allegedly was seen exiting the business and fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was urged to call Long Beach police homicide detectives at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.