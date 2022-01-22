Chiefs-Bills game: What fans need to know for Divisional Round game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs continue their playoff push this Sunday with a rematch against the Buffalo Bills.

Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills will be the fourth time that these teams will have played each other in the past two seasons.

For two straight years, it’s been matchup in October, and then a do-or-die game in the playoffs.

Last season, the Chiefs won both games, including the AFC Championship. This season, the Bills came out on top in Week 5, and now all eyes are on this Sunday showdown to see who moves on.

A Chiefs win would give Kansas City a fourth-consecutive trip to the AFC Championship and put them one more step closer to a third-consecutive trip to the Super Bowl.

But it won’t be easy. The Chiefs and Bills may be the most evenly matched teams in the playoffs: athletic/strong-arm running quarterbacks, explosive (sometimes inconsistent) offenses and aggressive defenses that thrive off of turnovers.

With these teams being so equally dynamic, the smallest things will be the difference makers: field position, turnovers and key defensive stops.

If you’re heading to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday, here’s what you need to know:

Tickets

If you’re still looking for tickets, there are some still available. You can buy Chiefs tickets online or on a third-party site like Tickets for Less or SeatGeek.

But be prepared to pay a pretty price. Even the cheapest seats are going for over $100 per ticket, and most of those are verified resale tickets, while lower-level seats are up for grabs for $375 or more.

All Chiefs games are mobile ticketing only. The team encourages fans to add their tickets to their mobile wallet to make getting through the gate easier.

Pregame timeline

The Chiefs final home game of the regular season kicks off at 5:40 p.m. Sunday.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at Arrowhead early since there are plenty of things going on at the stadium before the game starts. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your seats so you don’t miss any of the action on the field.

1:00 p.m. – Parking Gates Open

1:30 p.m. – Ford Tailgate District Opens

3:00 p.m. – CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates Open

3:30 p.m. – All Stadium Gates Open

4:40 p.m. – Team Warm-Ups Begin

5:29 p.m. – Bills Team Introduction

5:30 p.m. – Chiefs Team Introduction

5:33 p.m. – National Anthem

5:38 p.m. – Coin Toss

5:40 p.m. – Kickoff

Parking

Parking lots open at 1 p.m. Sunday for a nice, but chilly, afternoon of tailgating and Chiefs football.

Fans headed to the game need to remember that all parking passes must be purchased in advance online. Payments won’t be accepted at the parking gates.

Regular parking passes are $45 this season . If you bring a bus or RV, you’ll be required to purchase a different pass that costs $100. You’ll be able to access your parking pass on the Chiefs mobile app.

Traffic is usually congested near the stadiums as fans flood in to cheer on the Chiefs. Plan ahead, check traffic conditions and arrive early.

Gameday forecast

Grab your jackets, Chiefs fans. It’s going to be a chilly game at Arrowhead Stadium this weekend.

It will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the 30s for tailgating and dropping to the upper 20s, near 30, by the second half.

Getting through the gate

All stadium gates open at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, about two hours before kickoff.

Arrowhead Stadium has a Clear Bag Policy , and that means fans are only allowed to bring a clear plastic bag, a one-gallon, clear zip-seal bag or a small clutch bag into the stadium. Backpacks, fanny packs, purses and more are not allowed.

Speaking of things that aren’t allowed, things like food, weapons, noisemakers, laser pointers and fireworks are banned at Arrowhead.

Fans are still allowed to bring sealed water bottles, blankets, small umbrellas, signs and flags. See the full list of prohibited and permitted items .

New last season: The team banned American Indian headdresses or face paint . General face paint is still allowed.

Masks not required

After Kansas City’s mask mandate expired , masks are no longer required in indoor spaces at Arrowhead Stadium, like the pro shop, club level and more.

The Chiefs are still encouraging those who are not fully vaccinated to mask up at the stadium. The team also said unvaccinated staff members will be directed to wear masks.

No cash allowed

The Chiefs went completely cashless last season , and that will continue going forward.

All concession stands and retail locations do not allow cash. Traditional credit and debit card options are still available, and mobile wallet payments like Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay are also accepted.

Chiefs spirit

After parking lots open, the Ford Tailgate District will get Chiefs fans ready for this massive playoffs game. Head to Lot M on the north side of Arrowhead Stadium to find the free area with drink specials, food trucks, tailgating games and live entertainment. It opens at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Before the game starts, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Judith Hill will sing the national anthem while the Kansas City Fire Department presents the nation’s colors.

After the national anthem, there will be a B-2 flyover from the 509th Bomb Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster, Missouri.

Former Chiefs defensive end Neil Smith will serve as this week’s Drum Honoree, getting fans pumped up on the GEHA Drum Deck.

Then at halftime, it’s time to get “down, down, baby!” St. Louis-native and Grammy award-winning rapper Nelly will perform at halftime .

