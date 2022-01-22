Sun Conjunct Mercury Retrograde

February skies feel qualitatively less hectic compared to last month. First things first: Mercury, the planet that helps us process information, is moving forward on February 3. No longer retrograde, this can signal for situations to progress towards resolution. Or, at least, stuck things start to gain some traction. This also means Mercury re-enters Aquarius on February 14th, which can help with big-picture thinking. Since the new moon happened January 31, we’re working with just a full moon this month on February 16 in Leo. It is the halfway culmination moment from August 2021. The sun enters Pisces on February 18 to usher in the liminal, where one season ends, and another begins. Read your month-ahead horoscopes for some guidance.
