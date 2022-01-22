Sun Conjunct Mercury Retrograde

The first month of 2022 is already more than halfway over. You probably began the new year with high hopes, but you shouldn’t feel bad if it’s not going according to plan. I mean, you’re currently navigating Venus and Mercury retrograde at the same freakin’ time. Just one of these retrogrades is hard enough, but to experience both all at once? Well, it certainly complicates things, to say the least. Instead of starting the year off strong, you might be fantasizing about starting all over again. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of January 17, 2022 — Taurus, Leo, and Virgo — remember that nothing can truly defeat you, because help is always on the way.

