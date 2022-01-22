ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Local ten-year-old celebrates birthday sledding at Frontier Park

By Briaunna Malone
 6 days ago

Donuts, hot chocolate, and sledding were all part of a local 10-year-old Erie boy’s birthday party at Frontier Park.

Dennis Swartwood was joined by his friends, family, and baseball team at Frontier Park to help celebrate his tenth birthday.

The group was seen taking advantage of the remainder of snow from the storm earlier this week as they went up and down the hill on their sleds.

Dennis and his brother found joy in being able to celebrate outdoors in the snow.

“It’s good. You don’t have to wear a mask or anything and it’s nice and cool,” said Dennis Swartwood, Celebrating Tenth Birthday.

“We just came out since of COVID. Outdoors so not everyone’s cooped up and stuff, and we came outdoors and to have a fun day of sledding and stuff,” said Jayden Swartwood, Brother of Dennis Swartwood.

The icy conditions of the snow kept the parents on guard of the children while the birthday fun continued.

