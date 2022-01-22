ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Nanobubble technology may improve soil health, sustainability in turfgrass industry

By Maria M. Lameiras CAES News
Kilgore News Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRIFFIN — While the old song “Tiny Bubbles” lauds the happy effervescence of a glass of sparkling wine, new University of Georgia research on nanobubbles seeks to discover whether the tiniest of bubbles can hold beneficial properties for turfgrass. Led by soil microbiologist Mussie Habteselassie, the...

www.kilgorenewsherald.com

