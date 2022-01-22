Nanobubble technology may improve soil health, sustainability in turfgrass industry

As of January 11 it’s easy, our area is in moderate drought. The Southwest portion of Kansas is in extreme drought. The six to ten-day outlook (January 18 to 22) indicates we are predicted to have a 33 to 40% chance of above normal temperatures and a leaning towards below normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (January 20 to 26) indicates a 40% to 50% chance of below normal temperatures and a 33% to 40% chance of below normal precipitation. Unfortunately, the recent snows, while welcome and serving to protect the wheat crop from cold, added little in the way of moisture. Not the forecast we need for the winter wheat crop. Today, while in the doldrums in winter, before producers start to top dress and apply herbicides to wheat and get ready for spring planting, let’s discuss what producers can do to improve soil health. This week focuses on the why and defines soil health.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 12 DAYS AGO