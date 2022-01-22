ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Mann scores 20 to lift Army over Navy 74-73 in OT

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dt8E6UV00

Chris Mann had a career-high 20 points as Army narrowly defeated Navy 74-73 in overtime on Saturday.

There were five lead changes in overtime, with Army scoring the final four points on two free throws by Mann and a layup by Jalen Rucker.

Army overcame a 22-point halftime deficit to take a 65-63 lead with 48 seconds left when Rucker hit a pair of free throws. Navy's Greg Summers made a layup with 26 seconds left to tie it and send the game to overtime.

Rucker had 17 points for Army (12-8, 6-2 Patriot League). Aaron Duhart added 13 points. Josh Caldwell had 10 points and six steals.

John Carter Jr. had 17 points for the Midshipmen (12-7, 5-3). Greg Summers added 11 points and three blocks. Daniel Deaver had 10 points.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s College Men’s Basketball Dominant in Fifth Straight Win

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Junior guard Daryn Alexander (Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) put up a season-best 18 points Tuesday night in leading the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team to their fifth consecutive win. St. Mary’s College (7-5, 6-0 UEC) remained undefeated in United East Conference action with an 84-53 road victory over the host Gallaudet […] The post St. Mary’s College Men’s Basketball Dominant in Fifth Straight Win appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
COLLEGE SPORTS
abc17news.com

Flagg lifts Sam Houston St. over California Baptist 73-68

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Savion Flagg had 28 points as Sam Houston narrowly beat California Baptist 73-68. Flagg hit 12 of 15 foul shots. He added eight rebounds. Jaden Ray had 12 points for Sam Houston (13-9, 8-1 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Donte Powers added six rebounds. Tre Armstrong had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Lancers (12-8, 2-5). Daniel Akin added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Ty Rowell had eight assists.
CALIFORNIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Patriot League#Midshipmen#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
alaskananooks.com

Shabazz Scores 39; Nanooks Fall in OT to SPU 74-72

SEATTLE - The Alaska Nanooks men's basketball team fell to Seattle Pacific in a tough battle in Royal Brougham Pavilion on Thursday, Jan. 27. The Nanooks, despite 39 points from Shadeed Shabazz, fell in overtime by two to the Falcons. After the first half, the Nanooks found themselves down by three, trailing 34-31, but they answered by winning the second half 33-30 to head to overtime tied at 64-64. Unfortunately in OT, the Nanooks managed to tie the ballgame at 72-72 before Divant'e Moffitt made the game-winner with just under two seconds remaining, grabbing the 74-72 OT win for SPU.
SEATTLE, WA
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Cochran scores 17 to lift Ball St. over N. Illinois 74-67

DEKALB, Ill. — Tyler Cochran registered 17 points and six rebounds as Ball State got past Northern Illinois 74-67 on Thursday night. Miryne Thomas had 13 points for Ball State (9-10, 4-4 Mid-American Conference). Payton Sparks added 11 points. Luke Brown had 10 points. Keshawn Williams had 16 points...
BASKETBALL
thecounty.me

Balanced scoring lifts SA girls over Hodgdon

DYER BROOK, Maine — Two weeks ago, the Southern Aroostook and Hodgdon girls basketball teams played a spirited, and extremely close game when both squads were sporting undefeated records. Thursday evening, the two teams met again, this time in the Warriors home gym at Dyer Brook, and at first...
HODGDON, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC News

Chris Mack out as Louisville Cardinals men's basketball coach

Chris Mack is officially out as Louisville men's basketball coach, it was announced Wednesday, and he said he isn't "bitter at all" at the outcome. The board of trustees and University of Louisville Athletic Association jointly approved Mack's separation agreement, interim athletic director Josh Heird announced. The contract that Mack signed in 2018 called for a $12 million buyout, but the two sides negotiated the buyout down to $4.8 million as part of the agreement, sources told ESPN.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX Sports

Broome carries Morehead State past SE Missouri 74-73 in OT

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Johni Broome had 21 points and 11 rebounds as Morehead State won its 10th consecutive game, beating Southeast Missouri 74-73 in overtime on Thursday night. Broome's two free throws with 15 seconds left in OT gave MSU a four-point lead. A three-point play by...
BASKETBALL
ABC News

ABC News

524K+
Followers
130K+
Post
276M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy