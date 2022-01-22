ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Late layup by Butler lifts Charlotte over Rice

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dt8E4j300

Austin Butler scored 14 points, including the go-ahead basket with 1:23 left, and Charlotte beat Rice 67-64 on Saturday.

Jackson Threadgill also scored 14 points for Charlotte (10-7, 3-2 Conference USA). Clyde Trapp Jr. added 11 points and made three free throws in the final 41 seconds to hold off Rice. Jahmir Young had 10 points and six rebounds.

Mylyjael Poteat had 15 points for the Owls (11-7, 4-3). Travis Evee added 13 points. Carl Pierre had 12 points.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Butler
ABC News

Chris Mack acknowledges he's out as Louisville Cardinals men's basketball coach

Chris Mack told reporters Wednesday that he isn't "bitter at all" following his expected departure as Louisville men's basketball coach. Mack spoke shortly before a joint meeting between the board of trustees and University of Louisville Athletic Association to approve his separation agreement. The contract Mack signed in 2018 called for a $12 million buyout, but the two sides negotiated a lower amount as part of the agreement, sources told ESPN.
LOUISVILLE, KY
abc17news.com

Lofton, Williams lift Louisiana Tech over Rice 80-63

RUSTON, La. — Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 19 points and 13 rebounds as Louisiana Tech topped Rice 80-63. Cobe Williams added 17 points for the Bulldogs on Thursday night, while Amorie Archibald chipped in 15. Quincy Olivari led the Owls with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
BASKETBALL
Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

Late run lifts Pauls Valley to win over Bridge Creek

A 12-0 run in the second quarter was just enough for the Pauls Valley Lady Panthers to edge Bridge Creek 45-38 in a back-and-forth game Tuesday night at the Panther Gymnasium. Five Lady Panther players scored to open up a double digit lead with that 12-0 run over the opening six minutes of the second quarter. Bridge Creek cut the game to four early in the second half but after PV pushed the lead back out to nine in the middle of the third quarter, Bridge Creek went on a run of their own.
PAULS VALLEY, OK
WVNews

Tucker's layup lifts Lincoln over RCB in overtime

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln’s Megan Tucker may have only scored seven points, but hit the most significant shot. With the Cougars and Robert C. Byrd tied in overtime, Lincoln’s Brooklyn Davisson sent a pass from the left wing to Alexis Williams near the top of the key. Williams dribbled close to half court, where she fired a pass to Tucker on the right side of the court.
SHINNSTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charlotte#Conference Usa#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
FOX59

Hornets break franchise record with 158-126 win over Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Charlotte coach James Borrego gave his players a simple instruction Wednesday night. Let it fly. The Hornets didn’t disappoint. They made 24 3-pointers, broke the franchise’s single-game scoring record and produced the highest point total in the NBA this season with a 158-126 win over the Indiana Pacers. “Tonight we we kind […]
ABC News

LA Clippers rally from 35 down to stun Washington Wizards in latest comeback win

Trailing by 35 points shortly before the half, LA Clippers point guard Reggie Jackson joked that the Clips were "right where we want to be" against the Washington Wizards. Still, the Clippers could hardly believe what they had done when the buzzer sounded. Despite playing without the injured Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, LA tied the second-largest NBA comeback in the play-by-play era (since 1996-97) and stunned the Wizards 116-115 on Tuesday at Capital One Arena.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
crescentcitysports.com

Late rally puts lifts No. 18 LSU over Aggies, 70-64

BATON ROUGE – The 18/19 LSU Tigers, down three players at the end, outscored Texas A&M, 13-2 over the final 3:34 of the game to score a rallying 70-64 win over the Aggies Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU stopped a thr.ee-game losing streak and is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
ABC News

ABC News

524K+
Followers
130K+
Post
276M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy