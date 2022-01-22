ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Late layup by Butler lifts Charlotte over Rice

By The Associated Press
Fresno Bee
 6 days ago

Austin Butler scored 14 points, including the go-ahead basket with 1:23 left, and Charlotte beat Rice 67-64 on Saturday. Jackson...

www.fresnobee.com

ClutchPoints

REPORT: Nets gets brutal Kevin Durant injury update

Kevin Durant has been out of action since spraining his knee on Jan. 15. Further tests revealed that the Brooklyn Nets superstar had suffered a sprained MLCL in his left knee and that he’s expected to miss anywhere between four and six weeks as he recovers from the injury.
Person
Austin Butler
Fresno Bee

Bogdanovic returns from injury to haunt former team; Hawks hand Kings fifth straight loss

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic was cleared to return from a knee injury prior to Wednesday’s game against the Kings, just in time to face his former team. Bogdanovic posted 18 points and seven assists in 23 minutes, leading the Hawks to a 121-104 victory over the Kings at State Farm Arena. Bogdanovic went 6 of 11 from the field with three 3-pointers after missing the past five games due to a knee injury.
NBA
KVIA

Lofton, Williams lift Louisiana Tech over Rice 80-63

RUSTON, La. — Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 19 points and 13 rebounds as Louisiana Tech topped Rice 80-63. Cobe Williams added 17 points for the Bulldogs on Thursday night, while Amorie Archibald chipped in 15. Quincy Olivari led the Owls with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
BASKETBALL
Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

Late run lifts Pauls Valley to win over Bridge Creek

A 12-0 run in the second quarter was just enough for the Pauls Valley Lady Panthers to edge Bridge Creek 45-38 in a back-and-forth game Tuesday night at the Panther Gymnasium. Five Lady Panther players scored to open up a double digit lead with that 12-0 run over the opening six minutes of the second quarter. Bridge Creek cut the game to four early in the second half but after PV pushed the lead back out to nine in the middle of the third quarter, Bridge Creek went on a run of their own.
PAULS VALLEY, OK
ABC 33/40 News

Walker's late shot lifts UAB over Western Kentucky

UAB appeared to easily be on its way to its fourth consecutive, building a double digit lead at Western Kentucky on Thursday night in the first half, but the game did not go by without some late drama. The Hilltoppers took their first lead of the night in the game's...
BASKETBALL
Fresno Bee

Tass rallies Saint Mary’s past San Francisco 72-70

Matthias Tass matched his career high with 27 points and snagged 12 rebounds to help Saint Mary's rally from a 17-point halftime deficit to beat San Francisco 72-70 on Thursday night. Tass made 9 of 10 free throws for the Gaels (16-4, 4-1 West Coast Conference), who have won four...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fresno Bee

Blue bloods showdown: No. 12 Kentucky visits No. 5 Kansas

A look at the weekend action around the Southeastern Conference:. No. 12 Kentucky(16-4) visits fifth-ranked Kansas (17-2) to highlight a Southeastern Conference slate that's mostly comprised of games in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Kentucky rebounded from a loss to No. 1 Auburn with an overtime victory over Mississippi State despite playing without injured guard TyTy Washington (left ankle). The Wildcats are led by rebounding machine Oscar Tshiebwe. Kansas's last three games have each been three-point wins, including a 94-91, double-overtime victory over No. 13 Texas Tech Monday night when Ochai Agbaji scored a career-high 37 points. Kansas is 9-0 at Allen Fieldhouse. The other marquee matchup comes when Auburn (19-1) hosts Oklahoma (13-7) after eking out a 55-54 win over Missouri in the program's first game as the top-ranked team. The Tigers have won 16 straight. Fourth-ranked Baylor visits an Alabama team that has fallen from the Top 25.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fresno Bee

NBA power rankings: Suns, Warriors rule out West; Heat, Cavaliers, 76ers rise in the East

The Suns won’t have a starter in the 71st NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, but they have the best team in the league. Phoenix has won eight in a row and 11 of 12. The Suns are coming off back-to-back wins over the Jazz. Devin Booker had 33 points in a 115-109 victory over the Jazz in Phoenix. He had 43 points and 12 rebounds in Wednesday’s 105-97 victory in Salt Lake City. Chris Paul was sensational in the first game, posting 27 points, nine rebounds and 13 assists. Deandre Ayton is considered day-to-day after missing the past five games with a sprained ankle. Ayton has missed a total of 19 games this season. He is averaging 16.8 points and 10.6 rebounds.
NBA

