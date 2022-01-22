Late layup by Butler lifts Charlotte over Rice

A look at the weekend action around the Southeastern Conference:. No. 12 Kentucky(16-4) visits fifth-ranked Kansas (17-2) to highlight a Southeastern Conference slate that's mostly comprised of games in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Kentucky rebounded from a loss to No. 1 Auburn with an overtime victory over Mississippi State despite playing without injured guard TyTy Washington (left ankle). The Wildcats are led by rebounding machine Oscar Tshiebwe. Kansas's last three games have each been three-point wins, including a 94-91, double-overtime victory over No. 13 Texas Tech Monday night when Ochai Agbaji scored a career-high 37 points. Kansas is 9-0 at Allen Fieldhouse. The other marquee matchup comes when Auburn (19-1) hosts Oklahoma (13-7) after eking out a 55-54 win over Missouri in the program's first game as the top-ranked team. The Tigers have won 16 straight. Fourth-ranked Baylor visits an Alabama team that has fallen from the Top 25.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO