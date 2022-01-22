ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saguache County, CO

Lodge for sale in Colorado comes with entire Old West-style town

By Nexstar Media Wire, Colleen Flynn
ABC4
ABC4
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uPBRG_0dt8DdIu00

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colorado ( KDVR ) – Interested in owning your own Old West cow town? There’s such a place on a 320-acre ranch in Colorado, less than four hours southwest of Denver.

The property, located in Saguache County , was bought by two brothers in 2005 for $730,033. Over the years, they spent an additional $10.8 million developing it into a modern Old West town.

“They left no detail unconsidered,” real estate agent Adrienne Haydu told Nexstar’s KDVR. “For example, the ceiling tiles in the saloon and hotel are imported from Italy.”

The brothers ultimately auctioned the property at a “deliberate loss” in 2011, taking in just under $2 million, according to Haydu. (“I guess that was their business model,” Haydu said.) The place has changed hands a few times, and today the entire property is selling for $4.7 million.

Wildfire along California coast grows to 1,500 acres, prompts mandatory evacuations

Interested buyers will not only find a saloon on the property (because what Old West town wouldn’t have a saloon?), but also a general store and chapel. Other amenities include a mini golf course, a shooting range, an outdoor stage, a hotel, a dance hall, two original cabins from the Hoaglund Stagecoach line, a bunkhouse, RV hookups, a five-stall livery stable and a barn with 13 stalls.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fyJA4_0dt8DdIu00
    Photo courtesy: Sean Boggs
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IbOeD_0dt8DdIu00
    Photo courtesy: Sean Boggs
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0loR0J_0dt8DdIu00
    Photo courtesy: Sean Boggs
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ksG90_0dt8DdIu00
    Photo courtesy: Sean Boggs
  • Photo courtesy: Sean Boggs
  • Photo courtesy: Sean Boggs
  • Old cow town in Saguache County (photo courtesy: Sean Boggs)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rgCzM_0dt8DdIu00
    Panoramic view of Old West town (photo credit: Sean Boggs)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fTEhy_0dt8DdIu00
    Wagon in Old West town (photo courtesy: Sean Boggs)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2052ax_0dt8DdIu00
    Old West cow town in Saguache County (photo courtesy: Sean Boggs)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EIfGQ_0dt8DdIu00
    Kitchen in Ponderosa Lodge (photo courtesy: Sean Boggs)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vXIgL_0dt8DdIu00
    Dining area in Ponderosa Lodge (photo courtesy: Sean Boggs)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NG820_0dt8DdIu00
    Living area in Ponderosa Lodge (photo courtesy: Sean Boggs)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DLaCn_0dt8DdIu00
    Ponderosa Lodge (photo courtesy: Sean Boggs)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nHXwk_0dt8DdIu00
    Great hall in Old West town (photo courtesy: Sean Boggs)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D2sYw_0dt8DdIu00
    Carriages in Old West town (photo courtesy: Sean Boggs)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ElY36_0dt8DdIu00
    Dance hall in Old West town (photo courtesy: Sean Boggs)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IbjX1_0dt8DdIu00
    Old West town in Colorado (photo courtesy: Sean Boggs)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XmDki_0dt8DdIu00
    Ponderosa Lodge in Saguache County (photo courtesy: Sean Boggs)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05qaXn_0dt8DdIu00
    Bedroom in Old West town (photo courtesy: Sean Boggs)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JYhq0_0dt8DdIu00
    Chapel in Old West town in Saguache County (photo courtesy: Sean Boggs)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B5au9_0dt8DdIu00
    Saguache County Old West property (photo courtesy: Sean Boggs)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gu4kn_0dt8DdIu00
    Old West town in Saguache County (photo courtesy: Sean Boggs)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HkU6Y_0dt8DdIu00
    Saguache County property (photo courtesy: Sean Boggs)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tcIYL_0dt8DdIu00

There’s also a three-bedroom, three-bathroom luxury “Ponderosa Lodge” on the property with a gourmet kitchen and Amish hardwood flooring throughout, per the listing. In addition, the lodge boasts an indoor glass floor that sits atop an indoor stream, which is fed by a waterfall visible upon entering the living room.

Utah researchers to conduct study of new birth control method for men

“The property is incredibly unique and one of a kind,” Haydu said. “It’s old-town charm with all the conveniences of modern amenities. All the buildings are actual buildings and not just a fake facade. It’s a great horse property.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Why are so many Californians moving to Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – It’s no secret that Utah is growing, and many say that Californians are to blame. According to data from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah, our state saw a population growth rate of 1.8% between 2020 and 2021, which is the highest since 2017. This averages out […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Pub life: Utah man transforms basement into authentic Irish pub

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – For many Utah homeowners, having a cool basement is a big deal. Typically, basements in Utah homes are fitted as a game or rec room of sorts for teenagers and kids to hang out and play. Sometimes you might find the occasional man cave underneath the main level. Brian Govatos […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
ABC4

‘Money off the backs of poor people:’ How does corporate rental ownership affect Utah housing?

UTAH (ABC4) – It seems like they’re everywhere: shiny, new apartment and townhome complexes – most with the same blocky, modern facades. But although they certainly don’t add architectural diversity to our communities, these units haven’t arrived without reason. It’s no secret that Utah is growing. Between 2020 and 2021, the Beehive State experienced an […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Real Estate
State
California State
City
Denver, CO
County
Saguache County, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
Saguache County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
State
Utah State
Saguache County, CO
Business
Saguache County, CO
Real Estate
ABC4

Power outage affects thousands in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A power outage has left thousands of residents without electricity on Friday. Rocky Mountain Power says around 1,600 residents in Salt Lake City are currently affected. Crews were notified of the outage around 8:43 a.m. and officials say power should be restored before noontime. The cause of the outage is […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

SLC issues RFI over city-owned Fleet Block, taking suggestions

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City has announced an issuance of a Request for Information (RFI) regarding the city-owned Fleet Block located at 850 South and 300 West.  The property is 8.75 acres and covers nearly an entire block of land.  The city is seeking to branch out from its many active urban […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

How Utah state legislature is helping local businesses

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Local businesses that are still struggling during the pandemic have some unique options right now with the Utah legislature in session. Utah businesses keep dealing with staff shortages, workers calling out sick, high inflation costs and supply chain issues. Business experts say companies may not realize the opportunity the state legislative session […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old West#West Town#Amish#Kdvr#Nexstar
ABC4

This Utah hotel is the top ski lodge in the country

PARK CITY (ABC4) – Park City’s Stein Eriksen Lodge has secured the title of “Best Ski Hotel,” according to the ninth annual Ski Awards. This year’s win marks the seventh time the hotel, which is located on the mountain at Deer Valley Resort, has been named “Best Ski Hotel.” The Stein Eriksen Lodge is also […]
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

Inflation impacts on small Utah businesses

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Bewilder Brewing Company opened its doors in December of 2019. Since then, the business has survived a global pandemic, recession and national labor shortages. “We don’t have any sales data to look back on, we’ve only existed in this market,” says Cody Mckendrick, owner of Bewilder Brewing Co. Mckendrick says […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah snowmobilers airlifted by Wasatch rescue teams

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two overdue snowmobilers were rescued near the Strawberry Reservoir Area on Thursday. The Wasatch County Search and Rescue Team say the snowmobilers are a man and a woman, both in their 70s. They were expected to return before dark, but did not return on time. Rescue crews were able to […]
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Bureau of Land Management offers financial incentives for adoption of wild horses and donkeys

(ABC4) – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is offering financial incentives for the adoption of untrained animals, specifically wild horses and donkeys (or burros) through their Adoption Incentive Program. The program requires that adopters must certify under penalty of prosecution that they will not knowingly sell or transfer the animal for slaughter or processing […]
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
ABC4

St. George employers struggle to house staff

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Dixie State University is one of Washington County’s major employers, with nearly 2,000 people on staff. “Dixie State has a challenging time hiring faculty, Intermountain is having a hard time hiring nurses and other folks because they can’t find housing here,” says Shirlayne Quayle, the Director of Economic Vitality, and […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

Frigid start will lead to a hazy Friday finish

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We’ve made it to the end of the workweek and we start off with some pretty frigid temperatures! We’ll see plenty of sunshine though, which will help warm us up from the teens and single digits hit overnight. High pressure really digs in on Friday and will dominate […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

WATCH: 8-year-old creates some winter fun with a leaf blower

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Eight-year-old Jayden of Farmington is a great example of what happens when we leave kids to their own devices – they make their own fun!  This creative kid took to practicing his shot on his personal-sized hockey rink, a detail which definitely makes him the coolest 8-year-old on the block. However, […]
FARMINGTON, UT
ABC4

USU launches tech bootcamps to help close skills gap in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – With everything that’s happening in the nation right now from labor shortages to “The Great Resignation,” the demand for tech talent in Utah is at an all-time high.  According to CompTIA’s Cyberstates 2021 report, Utah is projected to experience a 27 percent increase in tech occupation by 2030, suggesting that many Utahns […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah adds over 6.1k new COVID cases, 10 deaths in latest report

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 6,166 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, January 27, and 10 new deaths. Here is a breakdown of the new cases: Cases With 6,166 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 875,251. Of today’s new cases, 833 are school-aged children. UDOH is […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy