Rasmus Ristolainen comes back to Buffalo for the first time

By Paul Hamilton
 6 days ago

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – Rasmus Ristolainen made his return to Buffalo on Saturday for his first career game against the Sabres.

Of course it was weird for him to walk into a building where he spent the first eight years of his career, “It is weird, even last night landing and going to the hotel, but it’s nice to be back and nice to see some close people to me.”

Ristolainen was not at all upset or bitter when the Sabres traded him. He said, “It was time for me to see something new. At first there was a little bit of sadness and it was good for me to go somewhere else, but I liked being in Buffalo, I liked living here, I liked the fans, they were great so there were good memories, but I was here to play hockey and the hockey part was tough and personally I couldn’t do enough and the team we weren’t even close to making the playoffs.”

In Sept. of 2013, Ristolainen started his North American professional career. He feels there wasn’t a better place for him to start, “When I was 18 I came to Buffalo and I think it was the perfect place for me because I didn't speak too good English and before I had lived with my parents and I was mentally a little kid and now I’m a grown man, so it’s been nice to see a little bigger city and there’s more things to do.”

Ristolainen wasn’t the only one to leave as Jack Eichel, Sam Reinhart, Jake McCabe, Linus Ullmark and others are gone. Ristolainen knows that when you lose, you must make changes, “That core was here for a while and things didn’t work out so you’ve got to make some changes and we were the people that got traded and that’s part of the business.”

Ristolainen said he liked playing for Don Granato and there’s a mutual respect between them. He also revealed how they have stayed in contact texting throughout the season.

Sure enough Ristolainen scored for the Flyers, but Buffalo played its best game in weeks breaking a nine-game home losing streak. For the first time since March of 2008, three players scored two goals in a game for the Sabres.

Peyton Krebs connected for his first two NHL goals, while Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner both had two goals and an assist.

Skinner has seven goals and 10 points in his last nine games, Thompson has four goals and six assists for 10 points in last eight games. Alex Tuch has seven assists and 10 points in his nine games as a Sabre.

Michael Houser allowed three goals on 33 shots, but I liked his mental toughness after the Ristolainen goal which went right through him and he should’ve had. Houser was right back into the game and made several key saves the rest of the way to go to 2-0-0 on the season.

After blowing leads on a regular basis I thought this team showed a different swagger in this game. They got ahead 1-0 and fell behind 2-1, but they just looked very confident in themselves and showed very little hesitation.

Buffalo has picked up points in four of its last six games going 3-2-1. They get a return trip to Ottawa on Tuesday. They beat the Senators last Tuesday 3-1.

Sabres blanked in Ottawa by Senators

The tides turned for the Sabres on Tuesday night. A week after downing the Senators, 3-1, in Ottawa, the shoe was suddenly on the other foot. Ottawa used a hat-trick from former Sabres forward Tyler Ennis to coast past Buffalo, 5-0.
NHL
Michael Houser enters NHL's COVID-19 protocols

With Aaron Dell suspended by the NHL and four other goalies injured, the Buffalo Sabres found out that Michael Houser has gone into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. Paul Hamilton has more details:
NHL
Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
Anderson still trying to see if he can play on the weekend

Houser would rather not get his opportunity through somebody else’s misfortune, but said he’s ready to seize the moment, “It’s an opportunity, you never want to see a goalie go down but it opens up chances and my job is to take advantage of that.”
NHL
Penguins dazzle, explode in 3rd to top Coyotes

At times during Tuesday’s 6-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes at PPG Paints Arena, fans may thought they were seeing the hockey equivalent of the Harlem Globetrotters making a laughingstock out of the Washington Generals.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Host Boston, Buffalo in Back-to-Back Set of Games

The Arizona Coyotes return home for a back-to-back set of games over the weekend, beginning with a Friday night (Jan. 28) matchup against the Boston Bruins. The back-to-back represents a two-game homestand for the Coyotes and marks the final two games of the month for the club. Puck drop with the Bruins is scheduled for 7 p.m.
NHL
