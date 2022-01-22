Map: Thousands of PG&E customers without power

(KRON) – Thousands of people in the Bay Area are without power Saturday due to a strong wind event, according to PG&E.

Here are the latest numbers from PG&E as of 2:00 p.m.:

San Francisco: 15

Peninsula: 848

North Bay: 426

East Bay: 14,699

South Bay: 93

Bay Area Total: 16,081

Take a look at PG&E’s outage map for the exact areas impacted:

The National Weather Service extended a high wind warning for the North Bay Mountains to 4 PM due to ongoing gusty winds.

Along Skyline Blvd. in the Oakland Hills, strong wings knocked down several trees.

Photo credit: Pam Moore

Credit: CAL FIRE CZU

Credit: CAL FIRE CZU

“During powerful wind events, please be careful when out walking/hiking. Trees can fall with little to no warning. No injuries so far,” Cal Fire CZU tweeted.

According to the Oakland Fire Department , power is expected to be fully restored by the end of the day.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.