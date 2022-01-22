ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Map: Thousands of PG&E customers without power

By Liz Jassin
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 6 days ago

(KRON) – Thousands of people in the Bay Area are without power Saturday due to a strong wind event, according to PG&E.

Here are the latest numbers from PG&E as of 2:00 p.m.:

San Francisco: 15

Peninsula: 848

North Bay: 426

East Bay: 14,699

South Bay: 93

Bay Area Total: 16,081

Take a look at PG&E’s outage map for the exact areas impacted:

The National Weather Service extended a high wind warning for the North Bay Mountains to 4 PM due to ongoing gusty winds.

NWS issues strong winds advisory in parts of Bay Area

Along Skyline Blvd. in the Oakland Hills, strong wings knocked down several trees.

    Photo credit: Pam Moore
  • Credit: CAL FIRE CZU
  • Credit: CAL FIRE CZU

“During powerful wind events, please be careful when out walking/hiking. Trees can fall with little to no warning. No injuries so far,” Cal Fire CZU tweeted.

According to the Oakland Fire Department , power is expected to be fully restored by the end of the day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

