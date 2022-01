There is more breaking news coming out of the ongoing saga between the Louisville Cardinals men’s basketball team and coach Chris Mack. Earlier reports came out on Tuesday surrounding Mack and the program from Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated. He said Mack’s future was being discussed” by school leadership at Louisville. Nothing had been finalized at the time but a potential move could be made soon. Those reports have since then been confirmed and the two are working on a formal divorce.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO