On three separate occasions this season, Sahvir Wheeler has been sent to the ground after running straight into blindside screens. The first came on the road against LSU, where a halfcourt pick was set by 7-footer Efton Reid. Wheeler couldn’t hear the cries from his teammates to watch out for the screen, colliding with Reid and crumbling to the ground. He played just four minutes before sitting out the remainder of that outing with a neck injury, and even missed the next contest against Georgia as a result.

BASKETBALL ・ 6 HOURS AGO