WATCH: John Calipari, Kellan Grady, Oscar Tshiebwe's postgame remarks

It’s a well-known fact that Oscar Tshiebwe is a beast. Some may go as far as to call him a machine, although he wants to get 30 rebounds in a game before claiming that title. How do you build a beast? Push-ups, apparently. During last night’s broadcast, Jimmy Dykes shared a new fact about our favorite big man: when Oscar was growing up in the Democratic Republic of Congo, his father used to make him do push-ups when he misbehaved. After the game, Oscar confirmed the story on a Zoom with reporters.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO