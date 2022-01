Michigan State basketball’s 56-55 loss at Illinois brought about a tough moment for Spartans forward Malik Hall. The Spartans reserve was sent to the free-throw line with 0.2 seconds remaining with his team trailing by two. Hall missed the first, all but ending his team’s chances of a victory. Hall tried to purposely miss the next free throw, but made it. The No. 24 Illini emerged with a victory over the No. 10 Spartans, with Hall being the one under the spotlight. Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo was asked after the game how he felt Hall would bounce back.

