Could All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers part with the Green Bay Packers and land with the Minnesota Vikings during the 2022 offseason?. Currently, the Minnesota Vikings are in the middle of one of the most important offseasons in recent history. It began with the Vikings firing both head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman earlier this month. Zimmer’s time with the team came to a close after an eight-year tenure and Spielman has left his desk in Eagan, Minnesota after joining the franchise in 2006.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO