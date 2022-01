In boxing there is this thing that promoters like to do that’s hated by the fans. They like to build a boxer up to 20-0 or 25-0 before their prospect starts taking serious fights. In MMA this is not the common practice. Emphasis is put on fighting tough fights early on. With that practice we get fights like Max Holloway vs. Conor McGregor and Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edward’s before the future stars reach their zenith. There is some merit to boxers taking tune up fights and such. The gathering of experience and familiarity of different looks is instrumental to making Canelo “Canelo” and keeping Tyson Fury sharp in between mega fights. It’s not often that fighters come in like Vasyl Lomachenko who fight for a legit world title in their second pro fight with such little experience. But we will touch on that more later. Today I’m here to discuss the value of experience and how MMA fighters could take bouts in other sports to stay sharp and gain their experience without putting their records in jeopardy.

