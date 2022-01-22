ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Lio Rush Reveals He Is Not Re-Signing with AEW

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLio Rush will soon hit the free-agent market, as he revealed on social media that his AEW contract will expire on February 14th and that he will not be re-signing with the company. This is a rather surprising development, as not too far back Rush was talking about continuing to work...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Kyle O'Reilly Explains Why He Left WWE for AEW

Kyle O'Reilly kicked off 2021 as the only man in WWE history to hold the NXT Tag Team Championships three times and was once again challenging Finn Balor for the NXT Championship following their hard-hitting classic at NXT TakeOver 31. By the end of the year, he was on AEW Dynamite standing side-by-side by Adam Cole and Bobby Fish as the reunited Undisputed Era in All Elite Wrestling. His contract with WWE expired in early December and within weeks he jumped to the rival promotion. So why make the change?
WWE
f4wonline.com

Danhausen signs with AEW, appears on Dynamite

Danhausen has officially signed with AEW. During tonight’s Dynamite, Danhausen made a cameo, appearing under the ring during the Lights Out match between Orange Cassidy and Adam Cole. When Cole went under the ring to grab a chair, Danhausen appeared, clinging onto the chair. This allowed Cassidy to counter with a DDT on a confused Cole as Danhausen walked to the back, leaving Cassidy with a surprised look on his face. Tony Khan later confirmed that Danhausen had signed with the company.
WWE
PWMania

Kyle O’Reilly Reveals Why He Decided To Leave WWE For AEW

During an appearance on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Kyle O’Reilly talked about why he made the decision to leave WWE for AEW:. “Seeing Bobby [Fish] and Adam [Cole] come [to AEW], how could you not want to be back with these guys and part of a group like AEW where every week it’s like a TakeOver crowd, just on TV. We talk about the natural progression and next steps of one’s career and it felt like, for me, it was the next logical step for me. NXT 2.0 rebrand happened and it felt like, before the rebrand, Kyle O’Reilly was a top guy in NXT and after the rebrand, plans shifted. That’s fine, it’s business. I’m totally willing to do what I can do get anyone else get over and for the last few months there, I tried my damndest to do so with everyone I worked with. I just wanted to be excited about going to work again and I felt like I left a ton on the table with New Japan and then here, I know there is a good relationship with New Japan. It seemed like a new frontier. There are so many talented guys, so many exciting matchups, so many exciting tag matches because the tag division is stacked and I love tag team wrestling and my tag team partner, the company released and now he’s [in AEW].
WWE
ComicBook

Here's How Tony Khan Feels About AEW Fans Turning on Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes has seen a major change in AEW fan reactions over the past year. The three-time TNT Champion was once on of All Elite Wrestling's most popular wrestlers, but ever since his program with Anthony Ogogo last year the reception he receives from fans has become increasingly mixed (and mostly negative on social media). Rhodes has talked about that change both in interviews and even on television (repeatedly claiming he won't turn heel), but this week Tony Khan gave his thoughts on the situation while appearing on Busted Open Radio.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Khan
Person
Lio Rush
411mania.com

Lio Rush Signs With Universal Music Group

Lio Rush has a record label at his back, signing a new deal with Universal Music Group. Rush posted to his Twitter on Friday to announce that he’d signed with UMG as well as independent label Thump Records and Virgin Records, writing:. “Today I signed a deal with @UMG...
COMBAT SPORTS
ComicBook

Cody Rhodes Confirms Contract Status With AEW

Cody Rhodes' contract status with All Elite Wrestling has been a big talking point over the last couple of weeks. News broke back on Jan. 17 that "The American Nightmare" had been working without a contract since the start of the year, despite the fact that he was the reigning TNT Champion at the time and was still one of the company's executive vice presidents. He refrained from directly addressing his status in his first promo of the year, but after dropping the TNT title to Sammy Guevara in a Ladder Match at Beach Break he opted to give a post-show interview with AEW's YouTube channel.
WWE
ComicBook

Roman Reigns Gives His Thoughts on the Jon Moxley/Bully Ray Situation

Roman Reigns gave his two cents on the Jon Moxley vs. Bully Ray situation while giving an interview on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast on Wednesday. In case you missed it, Moxley made his return to AEW television last week after checking himself into rehab for alcohol last October. And while he return speech was well-received, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray then went on Busted Open Radio and argued Moxley should have made some sort of apology to the fans for his absence. The take was blasted online, most notably by Moxley's wife Renee Paquette, and while Reigns wasn't nearly as critical he also argued there was nothing for his old Shield brother to apologize for.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Mlw#Twiter
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: AEW Star Reveals Arm Injury

If you’ve been wondering where Riho was, wonder no more as the inaugaral AEW Women’s World Champion is apparently suffering from an injury to her right arm. Riho posted a tweet on Thursday evening showing her right arm in a sling. “I’m taking a rest a little,” Riho...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

AEW star reveals inspiration for character

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Malaki Black’s inspiration for his AEW character came from his family roots growing up. In an interview with CBS Sports, Black spoke about his AEW character and where the basis from it came from. “I’m big into tattoo culture,”...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jake Paul buys UFC parent company shares as Dana White feud over fighter pay escalates

Jake Paul has bought shares in Endeavour Group Holdings, the company which owns UFC.The fighter has been calling for increases in benefits and earnings for athletes within the sport, particularly butting heads with Dana White, UFC president.Now, Paul has opted to take the fight from within, becoming a shareholder alongside his partner Geoffrey Woo to, as he explains, affect change in UFC’s approach to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues.Their plan appears to stem around convincing other activists and investors to join in with the attempt to change matters inside UFC, with Paul tagging Engine No1 in a tweet announcing...
UFC
The Independent

Michael Bisping reveals Conor McGregor feud after ‘abusive and threatening messages’

Michael Bisping was once the undisputed UFC middleweight champion, an actor in a notable movie and a friend of Conor McGregor’s - but only two of those remain the case now.The Hall of Fame inductee has shed light now on how he and McGregor fell out from 2016 onwards, stemming from a fight the Dublin-born fighter lost which had a knock-on effect to his side hustle.Bisping took on a Q-and-A session from fans on his YouTube channel and explained how it all unravelled between the pair, claiming that McGregor was due to appear in Vin Diesel’s 2017 film XXX: Return...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov sends a warning to the UFC: “If they don’t treat good fighters, Eagle FC is here”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has sent a warning to the UFC. Eagle Fighting Championship, which is owned by Nurmagomeodv, is set to have its first U.S. event on Friday. The card sees the likes of Rashad Evans, Tyrone Spong, Ray Borg, and other UFC veterans on the event. They have also signed the likes of Diego Sanchez and Kevin Lee which Nurmagomedov says is only the beginning.
UFC
ComicBook

Randy Orton Reveals When He Plans to Retire From WWE

Randy Orton has been a staple of WWE television since 2002 and remains one of the most decorated stars on its current roster as a Grand Slam Champion and 14-time world champion. After playing a massive role in Monday Night Raw's main event scene in 2020, he pivoted to a months-long feud with Alexa Bliss and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt up through WrestleMania 37. He then formed an unlikely alliance with Riddle, becoming the wildly-popular duo RK-Bro and winning the Raw Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam 2021. The two dropped the titles to American Alpha earlier this month but have continued their program with Chad Gable and Otis in an effort to win the gold back.
WWE
ComicBook

Roman Reigns: Seth Rollins Should Apologize for Accepting This WWE Universal Championship Match With Me

Roman Reigns will defend his WWE Universal Championship against his former Shield brother Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble this Saturday. The rivalry between the pair has extended many years past the end of The Shield, but it was suddenly reignited when Adam Pearce brought Rollins over from Raw to step up as Reigns' next challenger for his record-breaking championship reign. "The Tribal Chief" (staying somewhat in character) spoke on The Sports Illustrated Media Podcast this week to promote the Rumble and went so far as to claim Rollins should apologize for accepting Pearce's offer.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Predictions: Rumble Winners, Roman Reigns' Run in Jeopardy

WWE kicked off 2022 with a chaotic Day 1 pay-per-view as Brock Lesnar, mere hours after his match with Roman Reigns was canceled due to COVID-19, won a five-way to become the new WWE Champion. That brings us to Saturday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view where both Reigns and Lesnar's championship reigns could be in jeopardy as the WrestleMania 38 main event is reportedly a) still Reigns vs. Lesnar and b) won't be a Champion vs. Champion match. So what does that mean for Reigns vs. Seth Rollins and Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley? Who will actually win the two Rumble matches? And what about these new Ronda Rousey rumors?
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy