Kochera leads William & Mary past Drexel 83-75

MINNEAPOLIS — The major scoring milestone E.J. Liddell reached will give the Ohio State star another feat to reflect on later. The way he and his Buckeyes teammates cleaned up on the glass for a well-rounded road win was much more relevant in the moment. Liddell had 23 points...
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Brandon Murray capped a 21-point performance with a pair of clutch free throws in the final minute, and No. 19 LSU outscored Texas A&M 13-2 in the last 3:34 to beat the Aggies 70-64 and snap a three-game skid. The Aggies lost to LSU for the ninth straight time but looked poise to seize control when Quenton Jackson’s layup gave them a 62-57 lead with 3:45 left. LSU tied it a 64 when Mwani Wilkinson hit a 3 from the left corner on his first shot of the game. Eric Gaines scored 16 points and Tari Eason added 14 points for LSU. Jackson led Texas A&M with 20 points.
VOORHEES, N.J. (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers are on track for their worst season in franchise history. The Flyers are on a 13-game losing streak. It’s the longest losing streak since the team’s inception in 1967. The Flyers are already the first team in NHL history with a pair of 10-game losing streaks within the first 40 games of the season. Flyers chairman Dave Scott apologized on Wednesday for the state of the state of the franchise. He says the Comcast Spectacor ownership will not sell the team.
Cedric Henderson resigned as interim Collierville boys basketball coach after he was accused of cursing at players, requiring them to skip remote learning classes to attend workouts and using a racial slur, according emails and texts obtained in an open records request by The Commercial Appeal.
Henderson, a former NBA and Memphis Tigers player, was...
CONWAY, S.C. -- — Rudi Williams had 20 points as Coastal Carolina defeated Arkansas-Little Rock 65-49 on Thursday night. Vince Cole had 17 points for the Chanticleers (12-8, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference). Essam Mostafa added 12 points, Ebrima Dibba had seven assists and Wilfried Likayi grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds.
Here’s a look at the life of Bill Russell, Hall of Fame center who played with the Boston Celtics. Marriages: Jeannine Fiorito (2016-present); Marilyn Nault (1996-January 2009, her death); Dorothy “Didi” Anstett (1977-1980, divorced); Rose Swisher (1956-1973, divorced) Children: with Rose Swisher: Karen, William Jr. “Buddha” and...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Jordan Walker hit a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left and finished with 21 points to lead UAB to a 68-65 victory over Western Kentucky. Michael Ertel and Quan Jackson had 10 points each for the Blazers (17-4, 7-1 Conference USA), who won their fourth straight. Josh Anderson had 16 points and six rebounds for the Hilltoppers (10-10, 2-5), who have lost four straight.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry had 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, rookie Jonathan Kuminga put on a show in the fourth and scored 22 points, and the Golden State Warriors routed Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks 130-92. It was a tough night for Dallas seeing Tim Hardaway Jr. go down with a broken fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot. The guard was helped off with 7:16 left in the second quarter and didn’t return. Hardaway went down awkwardly on a drive and grabbed at his foot, but was able to get up and shoot free throws.
NEW YORK (AP) — Andreas Athanasiou scored and assisted on Quinton Byfield’s first NHL goal in his return from a long injury layoff, Cal Peterson made 23 saves and the Los Angeles Kings held off the New York Islanders 3-2. Adrian Kempe had an empty-net goal for the Kings, who won for the second time in three games against New York-area teams to start a six-game road trip. The Islanders finally managed to beat Peterson on Mathew Barzal’s ninth goal at 17:56 of the third. Kempe scored his empty-netter to restore the two-goal margin at 19:40. Casey Cizikas cut the Islanders’ deficit to 3-2 with 19.3 seconds remaining.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres are potentially down to their sixth option at goalie after Michael Houser was placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Houser’s unavailability makes it unclear who will start or even serve as Buffalo’s backup on Saturday, when the team opens a three-game western road swing at Arizona. Season opening starter Craig Anderson and backup Dustin Tokarski are traveling with the team, but they have yet to be cleared to play. Buffalo has two other goalies sidelined by injuries, while Aaron Dell is serving the first of a three-game NHL suspension for an illegal body check.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Thorns midfielder Lindsey Horan has been loaned to French club Lyon through the summer of 2023. She had previously played in France with Paris Saint-Germain from 2012 to 2016. Horan has been with the Thorns since 2016 and has signed a contract extension through the 2025 season. She was also on the U.S. national team that won the World Cup in 2019.
No. 16 Ohio State’s visit to No. 6 Purdue on Sunday is the men’s basketball game of the week in the Big Ten. Purdue won two of three against the Buckeyes last season, with one decided in overtime and all by single digits. No. 24 Illinois’ win over Michigan State on Tuesday was its first in three games. Now the Illini begin a stretch of five of its next seven games on the road, starting Saturday at Northwestern. On the women’s side, No. 6 Indiana visits No. 7 Michigan on Monday in the conference’s game of the year so far.
NEW YORK (AP) — Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for directing profane and derogatory remarks toward a game official. Byron Spruell, the president of league operations, announced the fine on Friday. The incident occurred at the conclusion of Orlando’s 111-102 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night at Amway Center. The Magic have a 9-40 record on the season, the worst in the NBA. Orlando hosts Detroit on Friday night.
