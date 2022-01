Maryland men’s basketball traveled to Piscataway, New Jersey for a rematch with Rutgers, a team it fell to just two weeks ago after blowing an 11-point halftime lead. This time around, the score was nearly identical to the last game at halftime but Maryland did not relinquish its lead and walked away with its second consecutive Big Ten win for the first time all season.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO