ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Jones scores 18 to lift Cornell past Harvard 76-61

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. — Jordan Jones had 18 points off...

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
kion546.com

Murray scores 21, No. 19 LSU rallies past Texas A&M 70-64

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Brandon Murray capped a 21-point performance with a pair of clutch free throws in the final minute, and No. 19 LSU outscored Texas A&M 13-2 in the last 3:34 to beat the Aggies 70-64 and snap a three-game skid. The Aggies lost to LSU for the ninth straight time but looked poise to seize control when Quenton Jackson’s layup gave them a 62-57 lead with 3:45 left. LSU tied it a 64 when Mwani Wilkinson hit a 3 from the left corner on his first shot of the game. Eric Gaines scored 16 points and Tari Eason added 14 points for LSU. Jackson led Texas A&M with 20 points.
BATON ROUGE, LA
midutahradio.com

Jones leads Weber State past Northern Colorado 85-76

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Dillon Jones tossed in a career-high 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Weber State to an 85-76 victory over Northern Colorado. Jones made 5 of 7 shots from 3-point range for the Wildcats (15-5, 8-1 Big Sky Conference), who won their fifth straight.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvard#Cornell#The Big Red
kion546.com

Walker’s late 3 propels UAB past Western Kentucky 68-65

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Jordan Walker hit a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left and finished with 21 points to lead UAB to a 68-65 victory over Western Kentucky. Michael Ertel and Quan Jackson had 10 points each for the Blazers (17-4, 7-1 Conference USA), who won their fourth straight. Josh Anderson had 16 points and six rebounds for the Hilltoppers (10-10, 2-5), who have lost four straight.
NBA
live5news.com

Estrada scores 30 to propel Hofstra past Charleston 76-73

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- — Aaron Estrada tied his career high with 30 points and made two free throws with 7 seconds remaining as Hofstra held off Charleston 76-73 on Thursday night. Darlinstone Dubar had 16 points and three blocks for the Pride (13-7, 5-2 Colonial Athletic Association), who won...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Morning Call

Boys basketball Tuesday rewind: Brendan Boyle becomes Notre Dame’s all-time leading scorer; Northampton beats Emmaus; Allen outlasts Whitehall in OT; Moravian Academy beats Wilson at buzzer

Brendan Boyle didn’t see Jeff Dailey play because he was too young, but the two, it seems, have been forever connected. Dailey was the 2004 Notre Dame-Green Pond graduate who set the school record at 1,742 points while being coached by Boyle’s father, Pat. Sadly, in November 2007 at the age of 23, Dailey died in a house fire while he was a student at East Stroudsburg University. Brendan Boyle ...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Tech's Seasons even better than Usual

Seasons Usual won the Big 12 indoor championship in the women's weight throw each of the past two years. With the free year of eligibility the NCAA granted all athletes for the COVID disruptions two years ago, Usual has a chance to make it three in a row. She has a good shot with...
LUBBOCK, TX
kion546.com

Sabres’ goalie ranks get thinner; Houser in COVID protocol

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres are potentially down to their sixth option at goalie after Michael Houser was placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Houser’s unavailability makes it unclear who will start or even serve as Buffalo’s backup on Saturday, when the team opens a three-game western road swing at Arizona. Season opening starter Craig Anderson and backup Dustin Tokarski are traveling with the team, but they have yet to be cleared to play. Buffalo has two other goalies sidelined by injuries, while Aaron Dell is serving the first of a three-game NHL suspension for an illegal body check.
NHL
kion546.com

Troy Terry, Ducks putting together breakthrough season

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Troy Terry is the epitome of the Anaheim Ducks’ rebuilding efforts over the past four years. He has helped lead the way this season as the Ducks have climbed to second in the Pacific Division. The right wing already has career highs in goals and points with the season just past the halfway point. He is sixth in the league with 24 goals and has 40 points in 41 games played. The breakout season has also led to the Denver native’s first All-Star Game selection after he was voted in by the fans as part of the Last Men In balloting.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy