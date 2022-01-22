ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Talks underway on changing Ohio Statehouse maps

By Associated Press
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PLVTw_0dt8BeOt00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democrats bolstered by a high court victory this month appeared to dig in their heels Saturday against another round of gerrymandered legislative maps in Ohio.

The state’s bipartisan Ohio Redistricting Commission repeatedly recessed for long stretches ahead of a midnight deadline set by its members to hash out a compromise that satisfies members of both parties.

In tossing the maps Jan. 12, the Ohio Supreme Court gave the commission 10 days to approve redrawn maps of the state’s 99 Ohio House districts and 33 Ohio Senate districts. Justices also retained the right to review the new maps.

Lawyers for parties in successful constitutional challenges in which earlier maps were determined to unduly favor the Republicans who drew them say the deadline allowable under court rules is actually Monday.

Either way, time pressure is intense. A candidate filing deadline for the May 3 primary is Feb. 2, and Secretary of State Frank LaRose, the state’s elections chief, has warned that administrative deadlines are already beginning to be missed.

Newly elected House Democratic Leader Allison Russo faulted Republicans for refusing to support maps that more closely reflect Ohio voters’ preferences over the past decade, now agreed upon as 54% Republican and 46% Democratic.

“To achieve this objective, the Republican commission members must acknowledge their duty to draw maps that would create at least 45 Democratic House seats and 15 Democratic Senate seats,” she said in a statement Friday. “Ohioans are counting on us to deliver fair, constitutional maps by the court deadline, and it is our job to deliver.”

But Republicans still maintain massive sway in the process, with five of seven votes on the commission.

They came up with a proposal Friday that broke down to 57 Republican and 42 Democratic House seats and 20 Republican and 13 Democratic Senate seats — though with some districts so closely divided that they could be election toss-ups.

Parties in lawsuits against the maps — which included voting-rights and Democratic groups — submitted their own plan on Friday. The ACLU of Ohio described the drawings as “technically perfect” at meeting the checklist of requirements for partisan fairness and balance that voters approved in 2015.

On Saturday, the citizen-led Ohio Citizens Redistricting Commission submitted its proposed fix to the Ohio House and Ohio Senate maps approved along party lines on Sept. 16. Due to a lack of Democratic support, that plan would have been effective for only four years, rather than the full decade generally intended when states redraw lines to reflect new decennial census totals.

The House and Senate Democratic caucuses also submitted their map proposal on Saturday, while Republicans were working to move their initial maps closer to what Democrats want.

Talks were continuing among the four legislative caucuses and three statewide officials on the commission — Gov. Mike DeWine, LaRose and Auditor Keith Faber.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Governor Justice prepares to deliver State of the State Address

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice will deliver his annual State of the State address at 7:00 p.m. Many lawmakers in both parties want a continued focus on economic development at was announced that Nucor Steel and Green Power Busses were opening operations in West Virginia with perhaps thousands of new jobs coming. “Business […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
WOWK 13 News

Ohio to receive 175K more COVID tests for underserved areas

COLUMBUS, OH (WDTN) – Ohio will be receiving thousands of COVID-19 rapid tests thanks to a new partnership. Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff said the Rockefeller Foundation is joining six states to make tests available to households in traditionally underserved areas through Project Access COVID Tests (Project ACT). Ohio’s initial allocation will be […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Larose
Person
Keith Faber
Person
Mike Dewine
WOWK 13 News

Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: Fewer than 10,000 cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Friday, Jan. 28 follow: Total Change New cases 2,562,412 +9,440 Hospitalizations 106,919 +303 ICU admissions 12,679 +30 Deaths* 33,071 +582 *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Gov. Jim Justice creates Crisis Management Fund

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced during his State of the State address on Thursday the creation of a Crisis Management Fund. The Kanawha County Commission issued the following statement regarding the announcement: “Moments ago during the State of the State Address, Governor Jim Justice announced the creation of a Crisis Management Fund […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio receives three ‘F’ grades from American Lung Association

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Ohio flunked three out of five categories from the American Lung Association’s most recent assessment of the state’s ability to mitigate tobacco use, according to a report released Wednesday. In this year’s annual report, the ALA handed Ohio — a state that raked in more than $1.2 billion in tobacco-related revenue […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Statehouse#Ohio Senate#Ohio House#State Senate#Ap#Democrats#The Ohio Supreme Court#Republicans#Ohioans#Democratic House
WOWK 13 News

Report shows West Virginia ranked 4th for workers with outdoor jobs

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A new report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics ranks West Virginia in the Top-5 for states with the most people working outdoor jobs. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, just under 4 percent of Americans are employed in outdoor jobs. The most common outdoor jobs being worked […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WOWK 13 News

Ohio lured Intel’s chip plant with $2B incentive package

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio offered Intel Corp. incentives worth roughly $2 billion to secure a new $20 billion chipmaking factory that the company says will help alleviate a global shortage and create a new technology hub in the Midwest. The state’s development director said Friday that the combination of tax breaks and incentives are […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

New fire chief appointed in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Huntington will soon have a new fire chief. On Friday, Mayor Steve Williams announced that he is appointing Greg Fuller as the next permanent fire chief of the Huntington Fire Department. Huntington City Council will need to confirm Williams’ appointment, and, if they do, Fuller will start on the job in February. This […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Those with black lung disease in danger of losing benefits

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Coal miners across the nation with black lung disease, especially those in the Tri-State, could soon lose their benefits. The federal account is known as the “Black Lung Disability Trust Fund.” The trust fund pays miners with black lung disease and their families, anywhere from $700 to $1,400 per month in […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy