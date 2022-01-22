ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A CUSD Classified Worker and a Teacher Share Their Point of View (video)

By Brad Willis
 6 days ago

Like schools across the nation, our Coronado public schools have faced unprecedented challenges over the past two years. Behind the scenes, custodial workers, bus drivers, food service employees, clerical staff and internet technology specialists have been dedicated to reopening our schools and keeping our children safe. They are called “classified staff,” and some are now revealing that they have reached a breaking point.

Brad Willis spoke with a CUSD classified worker and a teacher to hear their point of view and has this Coronado Story:

