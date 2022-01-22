ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annual COVID vaccine preferable to boosters, says Pfizer CEO

By Kierra Frazier
 6 days ago
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said Saturday he would recommend an annual COVID-19 vaccine over frequent booster shots, Reuters reports. Driving the news: The rise of the Omicron variant has pushed the need for vaccine boosters, and businesses, universities and others have begun to require the booster shots. The big...

Comments / 4

