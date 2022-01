Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. In the hours preceding press time, Bitcoin retested the previous set of lower highs and was rejected around the $38.9k-area. This showed that bullish impetus was not yet back in the market. Alongside a rising Bitcoin Dominance chart, the altcoin market had the odds stacked against a V-shaped recovery. Terra was one of the altcoins which did see a strong bounce in recent days, but it was not yet clear whether that feat would be repeated in the near term. Bitcoin could see further losses and this would drag the altcoin market down as well.

