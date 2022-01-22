Woman found dead in Green Valley

FREDERICK, Md. ( WDVM ) — Deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to the 3100 block of Pheasant Run in Green Valley, Maryland, at around 8:50 a.m. today for a nonresponsive woman lying on the road. Deputies and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) officers discovered the victim on arriving, and EMS began lifesaving measures right away. Unfortunately, the victim went into cardiac arrest on the way to Frederick Health Hospital and died shortly after.

FCSO said in a press release, they are still investigating and currently have no suspect in custody. The victim’s name will not be released until the next of kin is notified.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 22-007263. If you want to remain anonymous and report information about this case, email FCSOtips@frederickcountymd.gov or call 301-600-4131.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.