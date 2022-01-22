ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Woman found dead in Green Valley

By Jonathan Rizk
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LTxW8_0dt8AP4f00

FREDERICK, Md. ( WDVM ) — Deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to the 3100 block of Pheasant Run in Green Valley, Maryland, at around 8:50 a.m. today for a nonresponsive woman lying on the road. Deputies and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) officers discovered the victim on arriving, and EMS began lifesaving measures right away. Unfortunately, the victim went into cardiac arrest on the way to Frederick Health Hospital and died shortly after.

Montgomery County high school student being held without bond following school shooting

FCSO said in a press release, they are still investigating and currently have no suspect in custody. The victim’s name will not be released until the next of kin is notified.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 22-007263. If you want to remain anonymous and report information about this case, email FCSOtips@frederickcountymd.gov or call 301-600-4131.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

UPDATE: New York truck driver killed in crash on I-81 in Hagerstown

UPDATE (11:09 a.m.) — The identity of the deceased truck driver has been released as Simrat of Queens, NY from Friday’s early morning crash. The tractor trailer traveled off the roadway and overturned, according to Maryland State Police. Simrat was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was unrestrained and ejected from the truck. There […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Juliet’s Italian market and café victim of burglary

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A local food market in downtown Fredrick was a victim of burglary. Owner Juliet Kaufman, of Juliet’s Italian Market and Café located on East Church Street, was shocked when she went she arrived at her business Tuesday morning. “When I got here, you know, the police and looking at it, so […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

Manassas man arrested for attack at gym

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — A man is behind bars following a vicious attack at a gym in Manassas, Virginia, where police say 21-year-old Cameron Payton assaulted a 46-year-old man. It happened at Planet Fitness on 7680 of Stream Walk Lane. Police say Payton and the victim, who knew each other, were involved in a verbal […]
MANASSAS, VA
WDVM 25

Electrical fire causes $15,000 in damages to Hagerstown home

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — An electrical fire caused damages of about $15,000 to a home at the 9000 block of Garis Shop Drive on Thursday afternoon. The electrical fire occurred due to a treadmill still plugged into a socket inside the garage, according to Fire Marshal Edward L. Ernst. There was one person present at the time of the […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick, MD
Crime & Safety
Frederick County, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WDVM 25

Manassas woman arrested for assault of multiple people, including officer

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — A woman is behind bars following an assault on multiple people, including an officer in Manassas, Virginia. Police say 30-year-old Sierra Antris Ward assaulted a 64-year-old woman and 27-year-old man. It happened on the 5500 block of Assateague Pl. During the investigation, police discovered that Ward and a family member were […]
MANASSAS, VA
WDVM 25

Should police be in schools? Magruder HS shooting sparks debate

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Ever since the shooting at Magruder High School on Friday that left a 10th-grade student in critical condition, it’s reopened the conversation of whether schools are safer with police in the buildings. After 19 years, this was the first year the school resource officers program was removed at MCPS, but this […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Green Valley#Fcso#Ems#Frederick Health Hospital#Wdvm25 Dcw50
WDVM 25

West Virginia reports 4,668 new COVID-19 cases, 46 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 17,098 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Health officials are reporting 4,668 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 46 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 438,889 cases and 5,743 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic. DHHR has confirmed the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
WDVM 25

Bomb threat in Parkersburg, one person in custody

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WOWK) — Parkersburg police say that there is a reported bomb threat at Rural King in the Park Shopping Center. They say that Parkersburg PD, the Parkersburg Fire Department, and “several other law enforcement agencies,” are on the scene currently. They say that one person is in custody and authorities are checking the […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDVM 25

Two teens arrested after D.C. shooting

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A 15-year-old and a 14-year-old were arrested after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Washington, D.C. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) first responded to New York Avenue and Florida Avenue NE around 2:42 p.m. They said that three firearms were recovered during the arrest. Police are still investigating this case.
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Two men charged with murder after missing man found dead

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Two men are behind bars Wednesday after a missing man was found dead in Fairfax county. One of the men is 20-year-old Joel Sarabia. Detectives learned that Ahmed Ebrahim was reported missing by his family and was last seen on Jan. 15, leaving a friend’s house. Detectives found his car a […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

Frederick County offers taxi access program

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — If you’re a senior citizen or someone who has a disability, and you find it hard to travel, the transit services of Frederick County want to remind you that the Taxi Access Program is available to help fulfill your needs.  The Taxi Access Program (TAP) is meant to be an […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Cybersecurity and protecting health officers is a concern managing omicron variant spread in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, the security of the state’s health care infrastructure has been under attack. It goes back to the end of last year when there was a cybersecurity breach of the database tracking the infestation rate of the omicron variant, compromising metrics on vaccine distribution, hospitalization and the level of community […]
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy