Evansville, IN

EFD: Fire extinguished at Allens Lane

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 6 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Saturday afternoon, the Evansville Fire Department responded to the 800 block of Allens Lane after reports of a house fire.

Officials on scene tell us the fire is extinguished and the occupants of the house are uninjured.

UPDATE: Here is an update to this story originally posted on Jan. 22, 2021.

Indiana Sports
WEHT/WTVW

A Corydon, Indiana juvenile has been found

UPDATE: The juvenile has been found as of 9:09 p.m. on January 27. CORYDON, Ind (WEHT) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Cheyenne Alcorn, a 15 year old white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 145 pounds, brown hair with green eyes, last seen wearing a dark blue coat, white […]
CORYDON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Firefighters face flames, cold temperatures in Barker Avenue fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – After a fire destroyed one home in the 1400 block of South Barker Avenue, thoughts of “what could have been” arise for the two homes on the north and south sides of the gutted structure. “Very lucky,” explains Division Chief Mike Larson of the Evansville Fire Department. “Those houses are probably […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Union County crews battle house fire for seven hours

Morganfield, Ky. (WEHT) — Firefighters in Morganfield spent seven hours battling a hour fire Wednesday afternoon and a space heater may be to blame. Crews were called to a home just after one Wednesday afternoon on North Main Street in Morganfield. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the back of the home […]
MORGANFIELD, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Illegal street race lands one participant in custody, ISP says

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) — A crew of street racers in Indianapolis didn’t seem to take the phrase, “Don’t try this at home” too seriously. One participant of an alleged street race has landed himself in custody for this very reason. On the night of Jan. 22, several emergency calls came through ISP’s dispatch warning of cars […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

