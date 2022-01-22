EFD: Fire extinguished at Allens Lane
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Saturday afternoon, the Evansville Fire Department responded to the 800 block of Allens Lane after reports of a house fire.
Officials on scene tell us the fire is extinguished and the occupants of the house are uninjured.
