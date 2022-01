Three NBA players have been fined $15K apiece by the league for recent violations, according to a pair of press releases. Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis received his $15K fine for kicking the game ball into the stands during the fourth quarter of his team’s blowout loss to Golden State on Tuesday. Porzingis received a technical foul and was ejected at the time of the incident — now he’ll face an additional penalty, though losing $15K of his $31.65MM salary is hardly an exorbitant punishment.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO