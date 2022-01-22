ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

25 Korean Films and TV Series Are Arriving on Netflix This Year

By Britta DeVore
Collider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix cleaned house with the ultimate jackpot last year when it placed a bet on Korean shows including Squid Game and Hellbound. This year, the platform has announced that they plan to throw it all in and will release twenty-five Korean films and series over 2022. While Netflix didn’t share how...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

A Korean high school is ground zero for the apocalypse in Netflix’s new horror series

High school is never easy, but it’s a lot harder when your school is teeming with swarms of the undead. In the first trailer Netflix’s upcoming action-horror series All of Us Are Dead, students in a Korean high school have to keep themselves alive while hundreds of their classmates — and maybe the rest of the world — turn into zombies. All of Us Are Dead’s first season will be released on Netflix on Jan. 28.
TV & VIDEOS
uticaphoenix.net

Netflix Reveals Title for the Korean adaptation of “La Casa

Netflix has confirmed to release the Korean adaptation of global hit La Casa de Papel – Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area. A special teaser was together released with the exciting announcement, bringing new hype and sneak peeks to the final visuals. Money Heist: Korea – Joint...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Netflix Greenlights Drama Series ‘The Diplomat’, Inks Overall Deal With Creator Debora Cahn

Netflix has given a series order to The Diplomat, a political thriller drama created by Debora Cahn (Homeland, The West Wing). Cahn will serve as executive producer and showrunner under a multi-year overall deal with the streamer for series and other projects. In The Diplomat, whose order is for eight 50-minute episodes, in the midst of an international crisis, a career diplomat lands in a high-profile job she’s unsuited for, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future. Janice Williams also executive produces the series, which is slated to film in the UK. At Netflix, Cahn is reuniting with the...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joo Won
Person
Lee Hyun
hypebeast.com

Netflix Teases Exciting Korean Remake of 'Money Heist'

Netflix has unveiled a teaser for the upcoming Korean remake of La Casa De Papel, entitled Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area. The one-and-a-half-minute visual first sees the Professor, played by Yoo Ji-tae, as he plans the heist in Korean Peninsula. A variety of traditional Korean masks can be seen and homage to the original show is paid with the Salvador Dali mask, however viewers are unable to confirm which on the Professor picks out.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Grammy Winner Flying Lotus Sets Sci-Fi Horror Pic ‘Ash’ As Second Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus has set the sci-fi horror film Ash as his second feature, on the heels of his body horror anthology Kuso, which made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The new film, for which the multi-hyphenate will also compose an original score, watches as a woman wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, her investigation into what happened setting in motion a terrifying chain of events. Jonni Remmler penned the original screenplay. XYZ Films and GFC Films will produce, with Echo Lake on board as exec...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Killing Eve’, ‘Dune’ & ‘The Sandman’ Stars Join Hulu Original Drama ‘Washington Black’, Filming To Begin Next Month

EXCLUSIVE: Killing Eve and A Discovery Of Witches star Edward Bluemel, Dune actress Sharon Duncan-Brewster and newcomer Eddie Karanja (After Ever After) have joined Sterling K. Brown, Iola Evans and Ernest Kingsley Jr as series regulars in Hulu drama series Washington Black, we can reveal. Hulu has ordered the sprawling nine-episode limited drama straight to series with filming due to begin next month for producer 20th Television. The show will follow an 11-year-old boy who embarks on a globe-trotting journey of identity after fleeing a Barbados sugar plantation aboard a flying machine in the company of his master’s eccentric inventor brother. Brit Karanja will play the ‘Young...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean Series#Korean Peninsula#Ruthless Operations#Jung E#La Casa De Papel#Squid Game#Non English#Vp
thecinemaholic.com

15 Best Western TV Series on Netflix Right Now

The American Old West is often romanticized as this anarchic and chaotic frontier with the image of the gun-slinging, horse-riding, and tobacco-chewing cowboy as its perfect representation. Contemporary media was particularly instrumental in the popularisation of the Western United States. This period of mass English settlement in the 18th and 19th Centuries (encouraged by President Jefferson), clubbed with the media’s aggressive sensationalization, promoted the genre into popular culture. As the American frontier passed into history, its numerous and repeated depictions in comic books, films, and children’s toys, the myths of the West took a firm hold on the imagination of people all over the globe.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
SFGate

Netflix Orders Comedy Series Starring Michelle Buteau; Apple TV Plus Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘Servant’ (TV News Roundup)

Netflix has ordered “Survival of the Thickest,” an eight episode scripted comedy starring stand-up Michelle Buteau. Based on Buteau’s 2020 essay book of the same name, “Survival of the Thickest” stars Buteau as Mavis Beaumont, a Black, plus-size woman navigating life after she finds herself newly single. The series was created by Buteau and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, who will serve as the showrunner for the series. The series will be executive produced by Ravi Nandan and Alli Reich from A24.
TV SERIES
Time Out Global

5 best Japanese films and series coming to Netflix in February 2022

New quasi-emergency measures (in Tokyo) means fewer late nights out – at least for the first half of the month. But that’s okay because there are some great Netflix titles coming out soon. For February, we have the long awaited Japanese edition of ‘Love is Blind’ (perfectly timed...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Godzilla getting TV series as spin-off of recent films

Godzilla and his MonsterVerse friends are stomping towards TV territory. According to Entertainment Weekly, it's been revealed that streaming platform Apple TV+ has hired Hawkeye producer Matt Fraction and Star Trek: Enterprise writer Chris Black to work on a series for Legendary's hall of titans. The action takes place straight...
MOVIES
SFGate

‘All of Us Are Dead,’ Netflix’s Inventive New Korean Drama, Strands Zombies in High-School Nightmare: TV Review

As the last, desperate teen survivors in “All of Us Are Dead” do their best to stay alive through a zombie apocalypse, hoping beyond hope that adults are coming to rescue them, it takes a full day of horrors to make them realize that they’re on their own. With their high school labeled Ground Zero for the escalating outbreak, the students are left for dead (or, as is the case with zombies, something in between). Their ensuing all-out battle for survival makes up the meat of “All of Us Are Dead,” Netflix’s elaborate new adaptation of the popular webtoon, in ways both banal and epic. With the high school survivors stuck inside their school for most of the season, writer Chun Sun-il and director Lee JQ have to keep finding inventive ways to make each classroom and confrontation a terrible new challenge — and they do. Like “Squid Game” before it — the only comparison I’ll be making between this show and Netflix’s recent smash Korean hit, I promise —
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

Netflix to release 25 original Korean shows in 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Netflix announced it will release more than 25 South Korean shows in 2022, up 67% from a year ago. The record number of South Korean originals is impacted by the global success of Squid Game last year, Netflix Korea Vice President Kang Dong-han said Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Was Ex-Russian Spy Netflix Series 'In From the Cold' Actually Filmed in Russia?

Calling all fans of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's thriller series Killing Eve and 2010's Angelina Jolie-led action film Salt. Basically, if you're into hot Russian spies and assassins, then you'll adore Netflix's new action series In From the Cold. From Supernatural writer and executive producer Adam Glass, the series follows an American single mom whose life is shaken up when she can no longer run from her Russian spy past.
TV SERIES
Collider

The Biggest Sci-Fi Series Returning in 2022

Across streaming and cable, there is a lot of big tv series returning for another season. HBO has already kicked 2022 off with the highly anticipated return of Euphoria and AMC is set to continue The Walking Dead's final season. Netflix has some big returns with Ozark starting its final season run and The Crown coming back with another season. Apple TV+ also has another season of M. Night Shyamalan's Servant on deck and The Boys are back in town as they return to Amazon for another bloody season.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy