ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hardy Kruger, German-born Hollywood star, dies at 93

By Stephen Kinzer
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHardy Kruger, the first German actor to become a Hollywood star after World War II, died Wednesday in Palm Springs, Calif. He was 93. His agent, Peter Kaefferlein, confirmed the death. For much of the 1960s and ’70s, Mr. Kruger — tall, blond and ruddy-cheeked — was the most...

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Hardy Kruger, actor in international adventure films, dies at 93

Hardy Kruger, a ruggedly handsome German actor best remembered for his leading and supporting roles in action and war films but who showed understated skill in tender dramas such as the Oscar-winning “Sundays and Cybèle,” died Jan. 19 in Palm Springs, Calif. He was 93. His Hamburg-based...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Variety

Oscars: Can Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Be the Fourth Married Couple Nominated in the Same Year?

Penélope Cruz is luxuriously refined in “Parallel Mothers,” a performance that has picked up critical acclaim and notable accolades since debuting at Venice. The voting bloc of the international community is a key demographic that pushed last year’s “The Father” from Florian Zeller, another Sony Pictures Classics feature, to perform exceptionally well with the Academy despite significant misses from key guild groups leading to nominations. Zeller’s film went on to win two major Oscars for adapted screenplay (Zeller and Christopher Hampton) and best actor (Anthony Hopkins). The awards prospects for Pedro Almodóvar’s Spanish drama have been hindered by the switch in-person...
MOVIES
bitcoinist.com

Hollywood Star Gwyneth Paltrow Joins The BAYC

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are all the rage right now among celebrities and the wealthy. Gwyneth Paltrow is the new celebrity to join the BAYC with her latest NFT purchase. You’d think celebrities would stay away from the crypto debate for a while after Paris Hilton and Jimmy Fallon’s attempt to promote NFTs on Monday night’s broadcast of The Tonight Show. Gwyneth Paltrow is jumping right in on the NFT boat. On Thursday, the Goop founder and former MCU actress joined in on the Bored Ape club by showing the NFTs on her Twitter account.
CELEBRITIES
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hollywood star gutted by news shared on social media

A Hollywood A-lister says she's gutted by news shared on social media. And Bill Murray resurfaces in a surprise movie that delighted the ears of fans in one park. Gino Salomone joins Real Milwaukee with the scoop.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Variety

‘Insanity Is Subjective’: Lady Gaga and Jake Gyllenhaal Dive Deep Into Losing Themselves in Roles

Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”) and Jake Gyllenhaal (“The Guilty”) sat down for a virtual chat for Variety’s Actors on Actors, presented by Amazon Studios. For more, click here. Lady Gaga hasn’t added “movie critic” to her résumé yet — but she can’t help raving about Jake Gyllenhaal’s latest film, “The Guilty.” When she sees Gyllenhaal at our photo shoot for Actors on Actors, her praise is as effusive and passionate as fans who’ve watched her recent red-carpet run-ins might expect. “It was phenomenal,” Gaga says about Gyllenhaal’s 2021 Netflix film. “My heart was pounding out of my chest.” Gyllenhaal plays a...
MOVIES
IndieWire

John Leguizamo Calls Out Colorism in Hollywood: ‘I Stayed Out of the Sun So I Could Work’

Despite the push for representation onscreen, Hollywood still isn’t addressing all the issues. Following the debate over colorism in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights,” John Leguizamo spoke about his experience in the film industry. “There’s colorism within Latin culture that we have to fix, but there’s colorism in Hollywood too,” Leguizamo said during Nick Barili’s new series “Seen” in collaboration with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, as reported by Deadline. Leguizamo continued, “All the Latinos who’ve made it so far, a lot of them were light-skinned. What happened to all the Afro Latinos and the majority of the indigenous Latinos?...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kathryn Kates, Actress in ‘Many Saints of Newark’ and ‘Seinfeld,’ Dies at 73

Kathryn Kates, a TV, film and theater actress known for her roles in The Many Saints of Newark, Seinfeld and Orange Is the New Black, has died. She was 73. Kates, who was living with lung cancer, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 22 surrounded by family including her sister Mallory, brother Josh and his wife Sue Ann, her representatives confirmed. “Kathryn was our client for many years, and about one year ago, after finding out that the lung cancer she was treated for 20 years ago had returned, we grew even closer,” her reps at Headline Talent Agency said in a...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Whoopi Goldberg, Simon Pegg, and Jane Fonda Get ‘Luck’-y with Upcoming Apple TV Film

Turns out luck is a lady… one who certainly needs a four-leaf clover right about now. In upcoming star-studded adventure film “Luck,” Broadway star Eva Noblezada voices Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world who discovers the magical Land of Luck after aging out of foster care — and becomes determined to harness its power to fix her life. The only catch? She must unite the magical creatures in the Land of Luck, who have wily minds of their own. Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation unveiled the details behind the Among those magical creatures is a lucky black cat named Bob (Simon...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Burton
Person
Roger Moore
Person
James Stewart
Person
Laurence Olivier
Person
Ryan O'neal
Person
Otto Preminger
Person
Roy Ward Baker
Person
Erwin Rommel
Person
Sean Connery
Person
John Wayne
Person
Robert Redford
Variety

Ron Perlman Says ‘F— You’ to ‘Don’t Look Up’ Critics: ‘Internet Has Almost Killed Journalism’

Ron Perlman is hitting back against critics of Adam McKay’s Netflix satire “Don’t Look Up,” in which the “Hellboy” favorite stars opposite an ensemble cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothee Chalamet, Joe Morgan and Mark Rylance. Perlman stars in the movie as Colonel Benedict Drask, a war veteran tasked with flying to space to destroy a comet that’s heading toward the planet. “Don’t Look Up” has become one of Netflix’s biggest original films to date since debuting on Dec. 24 on the streamer. “Fuck you and your self-importance and this self-perpetuating need to say everything...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Adam Driver Lands Coveted César Award Best Actor Nomination for ‘Annette’

It’s officially the year of Adam Driver, but really, when is it not? The “House of Gucci” scene stealer started 2022 with a coveted César Awards nomination for Best Actor for Leos Carax’s musical “Annette.” France’s equivalent to the Oscars, Driver’s nomination could indicate an Academy nod also soon coming his way. “Annette,” which opened the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, earned 11 total nominations, including Director, Screenplay, Original Score, Sound, Cinematography, Editing, Costume Design, Set Design, and Visual Effects. Driver stars as standup performer Henry McHenry, who falls for opera singer Anne (Marion Cotillard) before their volatile relationship capsizes. “‘Annette’ powers through its...
MOVIES
Variety

Cate Blanchett and Leonardo DiCaprio Near Oscar Records for Roles in Best Picture Nominees

The best picture prize is what every studio and filmmaker covets, whether they publicly admit it or not. But, of course, it would help if you had the star power to make it happen. Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Cate Blanchett both have proven that they have said star power with the amount of best picture nominees (and winners) they’ve appeared in over their careers. With DiCaprio starring in “Don’t Look Up” alongside Blanchett, who is co-starring in another awards vehicle, “Nightmare Alley,” both stand a solid chance of getting close to — or possibly breaking — a record. This year,...
MOVIES
The Independent

Peter Dinklage: Donald Trump Jr launches bizarre attack on actor over criticism of ‘backward’ Snow White remake

Donald Trump Jr has attacked Peter Dinklage for criticising Disney’s “f***ing backward” remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.The Game of Thrones star hit out at the reboot in a recent podcast interview, where he slammed Disney for falling back on a story based on damaging stereotypes surrounding dwarfism, calling out double standards in the film industry.“You’re progressive in one way and you’re still making that f***ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f*** are you doing man?” Dinklage saidWhile Disney has responded to the criticism from Dinklage saying they “are consulting...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Nazi Germany#American#Anti German#Legion Of Honor#French
Variety

Adam Driver, ‘Annette,’ Celine Dion Biopic and ‘Lost Illusions’ Lead France’s Cesar Nominations

Xavier Giannoli’s sprawling period piece “Lost Illusions,” Valerie Lemercier’s Celine Dion biopic “Aline” and Leos Carax’s musical romance “Annette” with Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver are leading the race at France’s 47th Cesar Awards, France’s equivalent to the Oscars. Other top Cesar contenders include Cedric Jimenez’s action-packed cop drama “Bac Nord,” Catherine Corsini’s social drama “La fracture,” Yann Gozlan’s thriller Boite noire,” Jacques Audiard’s contemporary love drama “Paris, 13th District” and Arthur Harari’s WW2-set “Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle.” Audrey Diwan’s Venice Golden Lion-winning “Happening” and Julia Ducournau’s Cannes’ Palme d’Or-winning “Titane” earned four nods each. Vying for 15...
MOVIES
Variety

Nicole Kidman, ‘The Power of the Dog’ Win Top Prizes at 11th Annual AACTA International Awards

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) announced the winners for the 11th annual AACTA International Awards, with Nicole Kidman nabbing her 7th AACTA award for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos.” Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” dominated the film categories with three wins — best film; best lead actor for Benedict Cumberbatch; and best supporting actor for Australian actor Kodi Smit-McPhee. “Belfast” star Judi Dench won the best supporting actress prize, while “Dune” filmmaker Denis Villeneuve picked up the award for best direction in film. Aaron Sorkin won the screenplay prize for his “Being...
MOVIES
Variety

Apple Animated Film ‘Luck’ Sets August Release Date, Adds Eva Noblezada and Simon Pegg to Voice Cast

“Luck,” an upcoming animated adventure film from Skydance Animation and Apple Original Films, will premiere on Apple TV Plus on Aug. 5. The studios announced the release date on Wednesday morning, alongside additions to the film’s voice cast. Directed by Peggy Holmes, “Luck” follows the story of Sam Greenfield, ostensibly the unluckiest person alive. After aging out of foster care, Greenfield embarks on a journey to the Land of Luck, working with a group of magical creatures to change the course of her life. Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation have announced that Eva Noblezada (“Hadestown,” “Miss Saigon”) will star in the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
Country
France
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Superficial

Danny DeVito Got a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame

Daniel DeVito earned a star on the “Hollywood Walk of Fame”. He really deserves this for the immeasurable contributions he has given to us. He has acted, directed, and produced so many good movies that have impressed both the general audience and the film critics. So, he has given his share of contribution to both art and society. It is important that an actor or director impress both of them while still being able to create a movie the way they wanted it to be.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Fight Club author Chuck Palahniuk responds to China’s amended version: ‘Everyone gets a happy ending in China!’

Chuck Palahniuk, author of the Fight Club novel on which the 1999 cult film was based, has responded to news that China has altered the movie’s final scenes. David Fincher’s film – which starred Brad Pitt, Helena Bonham Carter and Edward Norton – was recently made available on the Chinese streaming platform, Tencent Video.The version of the film available to watch on Tencent, however, features an amended ending apparently because the original’s anarchist message proved too disruptive for Chinese censors.In the original, The Narrator (Norton) kills off his imaginary alter ego Tyler (Pitt) and then watches multiple buildings explode,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Belfast’ Stars Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe Drew From Personal Experiences to Play a Married Couple Caught in a Tumultuous Time

For Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan, working on Focus Features’ Belfast was unlike anything they’d done before. The actress, who plays Ma in Kenneth Branagh’s film based on his childhood, felt drawn to the story when she saw that the script was focused on ordinary people instead of the politics and ideology of Northern Ireland — which she often sees in projects that come her way. For Dornan, who plays Balfe’s husband, Pa, Belfast was set in his hometown, and he was enticed by the truthful story of a family struggling with crippling decisions, grief and unconditional love. Plus, they got...
MOVIES
DFW Community News

Dallas-Born Rock Superstar Meat Loaf Dies At 74

NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas native Meat Loaf, the singer whose rock opera “Bat Out of Hell” is one of the best-selling albums of all time, has died. He was 74. Also known for his anthems “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” the singer born Marvin Lee Aday died January 20, according to a family statement provided by his longtime agent Michael Greene.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy