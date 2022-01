Tesla Cybertruck production was initially planned for later this year, but apparently, it has been pushed back to early 2023. However, a few photos of possibly the production model have leaked out from Giga Texas this past weekend. For the most part, the angular body shape is mostly intact, although the front end does appear slightly different. The most notable changes are the addition of side mirrors and a large single front windshield wiper blade. Read more for two videos and additional information.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO