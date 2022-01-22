ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

New data shows startling rise in prison deaths during 2020

By Heard on All Things Considered
NPR
 6 days ago

Data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics tells us more about how prisons were affected early on in the pandemic. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with researcher Wendy Sawyer about the new data. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. As the country continues to struggle with the effects of the latest COVID surge,...

www.npr.org

