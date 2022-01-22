ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather blog: NWS confirms brief tornado touched down in Cape Coral during Jan. 16th outbreak

By Meteorologist Rob Duns
 6 days ago
The National Weather Service announced today a second tornado briefly touched down in Lee County during the Sunday, January 16th outbreak in Southwest Florida.

According to the NWS announcement, a doorbell camera south of SW16th Terrace near the Palmetto-Pine Country Club showed a small tornado that caused “sporadic damage” for two blocks before it lifted.

Based on the damage reports from last Sunday in Cape Coral the NWS says the twister was an EF0 on the Enhanced Fujita scale generating 65 mph wind gusts.

The worst damage during Sunday’s tornado outbreak occurred in Fort Myers when an EF2 tornado moved through the Iona-McGregor neighborhood. That one was on the ground for more than 5 miles and had winds up to 118 mph.

