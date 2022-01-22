ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Gavin Newsom issues statement on death of Elk Grove police officer

By Jason Kotowski
 6 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday said he joins in the mourning of family and friends of Elk Grove police Officer Tyler “Ty” Lenehan, who died Friday after being hit by an allegedly intoxicated wrong-way driver.

“Jennifer and I join all the family, friends and Elk Grove Police Department colleagues mourning the tragic loss of Officer Lenehan, who devoted his life to protecting his country and community,” Newsom said in a news release. “We are grateful for the many brave men and women like Officer Lenehan who put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe.”

Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff in honor of Lenehan.

The officer was riding a motorcycle when he collided head-on with a Dodge Challenger traveling in the wrong direction on Highway 99 in Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol. Lenehan was thrown, suffering serious injuries, and was pronounced dead at UC Davis Medical Center.

The other driver, Jermaine J. Walton, 31, was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI-related offenses.

The governor’s release said Lenehan, 44, served five years in the U.S. Air Force before beginning a career in law enforcement in 2012 as a reserve officer with the Citrus Heights Police Department. He then worked two years at the Galt Police Department before joining Elk Grove Police Department in 2016.

He is survived by his wife, Jessica, and their children Austin and Sydney.

Rebecca Mitchell
6d ago

condolences to the officer's friends, family, and colleagues! what a tragic loss!

