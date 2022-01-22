Cypress Hill Sets Release Date For Tenth Studio Album

The Hip Hop group Cypress Hill has announced the release date for their tenth studio album. The upcoming project, Back in Black has been set to release March 18 through MRNK. Along with the announcement of the upcoming project came the group’s release of a new single, “Bye Bye,” featuring rapper Dizzy Wright. The single shows off a darker side of the band’s discography, where the rappers create imagery likening their neighborhood to a warzone. The dark and sometimes politically charged lyrics are put against a very gritty and intense beat. A sonic highlight of the track is the bass sound used, which almost resembles the sound of a chainsaw. Speaking on the song’s purpose, Cypress Hill’s frontman, B-Real, explained that the song is meant to be “a statement. In a roundabout way, we spoke to the politics of today. Being lulled into this dreamworld by the government. Trying to blind us from the separation that they created, to put us to sleep while they do whatever they want.”

