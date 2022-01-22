ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress Hill Sets Release Date For Tenth Studio Album

By Ryan Shepard
 6 days ago
After dropping nine albums and selling more than 20 million records worldwide, Cypress Hill still has something to say. In a surprise announcement, the legendary group revealed that they are preparing to release their 10th studio album, Back In Black, on March 18, 2022....

