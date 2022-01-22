ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Luke Combs through the years

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuke Combs FILE - Singer-songwriter Luke Combs speaks in the press room after winning awards for...

People

Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Expecting First Baby Together: 'This May Be the Best Year Yet'

Luke Combs and his wife Nicole are going to be first-time parents to a baby boy!. The country superstar, 31, shared the exciting news in an Instagram post on Thursday, captioning the sweet collection of snaps of him and his wife, "Here we go y'all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn't be more excited to start a family with this babe. It's gonna be a hell of a ride."
Luke Combs Is Going To Be a Dad

The country sensation went on Instagram with his wife Nicole to announce that they were expecting their first child. “Here we go y’all! Lil dude Combs is coming this spring,” said Combs in a post of him and his wife holding the sonogram. Luke and Nicole have been...
Luke Combs’ Wife Announces She’s Expecting!

Luke Combs’ wife Nicole took to her Instagram just minutes ago (1/20) to announce that the couple is expecting their first child, a boy. Nicole wrote on Instagram, “This may be the best year yet 🤍baby BOY combs coming spring 2022!! we are so incredibly excited & thankful.”
Luke Combs
Luke Combs’ Wife Shares Baby Bump Photo Session

Luke Combs and his wife Nicole had a photo session at the beach to show off Nicole’s baby bump, and she shared several of the photos on her Instagram over the weekend (1/23). Nicole captioned the black and white photos of the couple, “a couple of b&w pics for...
Luke Combs Previews Two Unreleased Songs On Twitter

Luke Combs shared a “taste” of a few new songs he’s been working on, on Twitter last night (1/27). One song is called “Tomorrow Me.”. Luke posted a clip of the new song to Twitter. He wrote, “Another little taste of something y’all may or may not have heard. Wrote this one with @callme_raymond and Dean Dillon.”
Artists Who Sold the Most Songs Online

In the age of streaming and digital file storage, playing your favorite song is just a click away. In stark contrast to the sale of physical music products, online music releases can be made instantly available — to be enjoyed and shared by fans around the world. 24/7 Tempo reviewed the current 30 best-selling artists […]
Madonna Teases Stadium Tour With Britney Spears: ‘We Could Reenact the Kiss!’

Madonna teased the idea of a stadium tour with Britney Spears on Instagram Live Wednesday. When asked if she will ever do a world tour again, Madonna responded, “Hell yeah. I have to. Stadium baby. Me and Britney, what about that?” “Not sure if she’d be into it, but it would be really cool. We could like, reenact the original [kiss],” Madonna continued, referencing her and Britney’s famous smooch at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. Spears hasn’t performed live since wrapping up her “Britney: Live in Concert” tour in October 2018, but now that the singer has been released from her conservatorship...
FKA Twigs Captures a Classic Vibe in New ‘Jealousy’ Video

FKA Twigs embraces a classic throwback aesthetic in the new music video for “Jealousy,” a track featuring Rema off her recent mixtape, Caprisongs.  The video, directed by Aidan Zamiri, has a late-Eighties/early-Nineties feel, jumping between sequences of FKA Twigs performing the song and dancing alongside a small troupe, and black-and-white footage of Rema delivering his verse solo. The choreography in the clip was handled by Twigs’ regular collaborator, Kash Powell.  “Jealousy” is the latest Caprisongs track FKA Twigs has released a music video for, following “Meta Angel” and “Tears in the Club,” her collaboration with the Weeknd. Caprisongs was released Jan. 14...
