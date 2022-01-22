First alert weather

Good afternoon, this is First Selectwoman Peggy Lyons with an important weather alert regarding a major winter storm approaching our area. A possible Nor’Easter is expected to impact the state tomorrow and winter storm warnings have been issued for our area. We can expect a significant storm with possible blizzard conditions in the eastern part of the state, starting before daybreak tomorrow and continuing until Saturday evening. Winds could gust up to 50 - 60 MPH at times along the coast with temperatures in the upper teens and low 20’s. The impact on travel could be major with very low visibility and snow-covered roads. A minor to moderate number of power outages are possible. Total snowfall could range from 18” – 24” in eastern Connecticut.
