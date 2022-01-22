First alert weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Light lake effect flakes that were flying for much of Friday will tend to linger into the overnight, and even early Saturday before ending. Most will see less than another 1" of snow before it ends, and some sun returns Saturday afternoon. The cold will be the bigger weather story this weekend. While coastal New England gets hammered with blizzard conditions, we'll just have to deal with chilly air. Highs in the lower teens on Saturday combined with a brisk wind will make it feel below zero for much of Saturday. A Wind Chill Advisory is up for areas south of the Thruway, where the air will be the coldest Saturday morning.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO