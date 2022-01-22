ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour Packers game day forecast, including chances for a little snow in the morning. Wind chills drop into the...

www.wbay.com

WITN

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow arrives late tonight with blustery winds

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We are looking at the second classic Eastern N.C. snow set up in as many weeks. While we won’t see quite as much snow as last Saturday, there will be enough to create hazardous driving conditions all across the area. The snow will start to fall around midnight with flurries reaching their peak around sunrise Saturday. The falling snow will taper off through the morning, fully exiting the East by noon.
GREENVILLE, NC
Fox 19

First Alert Weather Day: Winter Weather Advisory

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for areas to the west and southwest of Cincinnati until 10 o’clock tonight. An additional one to two inches of snow may fall in some spots. Several crashes were reported after midnight as a result of the snow. A...
CINCINNATI, OH
madisonct.org

Weather Alert

Good afternoon, this is First Selectwoman Peggy Lyons with an important weather alert regarding a major winter storm approaching our area. A possible Nor’Easter is expected to impact the state tomorrow and winter storm warnings have been issued for our area. We can expect a significant storm with possible blizzard conditions in the eastern part of the state, starting before daybreak tomorrow and continuing until Saturday evening. Winds could gust up to 50 - 60 MPH at times along the coast with temperatures in the upper teens and low 20’s. The impact on travel could be major with very low visibility and snow-covered roads. A minor to moderate number of power outages are possible. Total snowfall could range from 18” – 24” in eastern Connecticut.
MADISON, CT
Fox 19

First Alert Weather Day: Light snow brings slick morning commute

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Watch for slick spots as you head out to a snowy morning commute. Persistent light snow has left anywhere from under an inch to an inch or more across most of the Tri-State. Temperatures are in the low-to-mid 20s. Friday is a First Alert Weather Day. Multiple...
CINCINNATI, OH
cbslocal.com

New York Weather: CBS2’s 1/28 First Alert Forecast

Today: Sct’d snow showers. Light accumulations not out of the question (coating+). Otherwise, cloudy with highs in the 30s. This Evening – Tomorrow: Snow will work its way into our southern/eastern suburbs this evening and work its way into the city and immediate suburbs late this evening into the overnight. Snow will reach peak intensity late tonight into tomorrow morning south… tomorrow morning/midday around the city and Long Island with snowfall rates of 1/2-2″/hour. Expect wind gusts of 30-45 mph (50+ mph east) during this period. Snow tapers off in the afternoon with the final flakes east late in the afternoon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Cold & quiet weekend, storm possible next week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Light lake effect flakes that were flying for much of Friday will tend to linger into the overnight, and even early Saturday before ending. Most will see less than another 1" of snow before it ends, and some sun returns Saturday afternoon. The cold will be the bigger weather story this weekend. While coastal New England gets hammered with blizzard conditions, we'll just have to deal with chilly air. Highs in the lower teens on Saturday combined with a brisk wind will make it feel below zero for much of Saturday. A Wind Chill Advisory is up for areas south of the Thruway, where the air will be the coldest Saturday morning.
ROCHESTER, NY
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow flurries possible on Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There will be a brief opportunity for a few snowflakes on Saturday morning for the Lowcountry. Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said cold air and a strong upper level low pivoting overhead may be just enough to produce a few snow showers early Saturday between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m.
CHARLESTON, SC

