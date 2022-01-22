ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Food stamps can now be used in restaurants in eight states using your EBT card

By Luke Kenton, Joy Dumandan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cjQ68_0dt88qfh00

THE Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as Food Stamps, is currently helping more than 41.5million Americans put food on the table for their families.

SNAP is the largest federal nutrition assistance program of its kind and now it's allowing some recipients to use their SNAP money at select restaurants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UciJc_0dt88qfh00
SNAP is the largest federal nutrition assistance program of its kind Credit: Getty

SNAP provides benefits to eligible low-income individuals and families.

The benefits are paid on a specific day each month, depending on your state.

The money is provided through an electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card which is used like a debit card to buy food at authorized retail food stores.

You must apply for SNAP in the state in which you live.

Each state has a different application form and process.

The federal government has expanded the program to allow states to participate in the SNAP restaurant meals program (RMP).

What is the SNAP restaurant meals program?

The SNAP restaurant meals program is a special state-run program that allows elderly, homeless, and disabled SNAP recipients to purchase food at SNAP authorized restaurants.

They can do so by using the SNAP EBT cards.

Under the restaurant meals program, participating restaurants must offer meals at discounted prices.

This is a help to SNAP recipients because the money they receive cannot be used to buy hot prepared foods, such as soup and rotisserie chicken, at grocery stores.

What states have the SNAP restaurant meals program?

Eight states have opted in for the federal program that allows older adults to use their food benefits on select, low-cost restaurant meals.

The program is widely available in Arizona and California.

Other states such as Hawaii, Michigan, Maryland, and Rhode Island offer the restaurant meals program in select cities or counties.

Illinois and New York have passed laws allowing the respective state social services agencies to apply to the federal program.

How do states join?

To join the SNAP restaurant meals program, states must prove to the US Department of Agriculture that some high-needs residents aren’t well-served by traditional food benefits.

The program then allows members of three target populations: adults over 60, people with disabilities, and people who are homeless, plus their spouses, to eat at low-cost, state-certified restaurants.

Chains, such as Subway and McDonald’s, participate in the program in select states.

We explain what day of the month SNAP benefits are paid out each month.

Plus, when you need to re-certify to continue receiving SNAP benefits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zxlt2_0dt88qfh00
Select restaurants in eight states are now accepting the payment Credit: Getty

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 130

Ditka
6d ago

If they need food stamps you shouldn't be able to use them at restaurants. Some people truly need help but there's way to many who have learned how to use the system. No fast food or set down restaurants, let them in restaurants they will somehow be using it for alcohol. Get a job or better paying job

Reply(42)
49
MessedUpMel
5d ago

Of course Texas isn't one of the States that opt to do this. Big surprise. I'm disabled, and homeless, and I don't have a car. What good are my food stamps to me? I have trouble shopping band getting groceries. Preparing and cooking anything is out of the question and forget getting anything prepared, like the soup or chicken in the story. Hot food has become a dream.

Reply(4)
12
Debi grassman
4d ago

this is a great help. food is food, people need it. I was on food stamps 30 yrs ago. I thank God I found a job and am " able" to work, and am only too happy that my taxes help someone who needs them now. I never forget the help I got from all u tax payers when i needed it. thank u !!

Reply
9
Related
The US Sun

How food stamp claimants can get a free tablet

FAMILIES are getting help when it comes to the cost of owning an electronic device, including food stamp claimants. The Lifeline program is helping low-income earners connect to their jobs, family and even emergency services by providing deep discounts on broadband services and, in some cases, a free tablet. The...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
State
Hawaii State
State
Rhode Island State
FingerLakes1.com

Food stamps, SNAP benefits: 3 big changes

There are a few changes when it comes to food stamps coming for the month of January that will impact millions. SNAP benefits is a government funded program that assists low income families with affording food. The benefits are loaded each month onto a electronic card, known as an EBT...
ADVOCACY
The US Sun

Food stamps: how to apply and what is the income limit?

MILLIONS of low-income families continue to receive aid to help put food on the table. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps individuals and families by providing monthly benefits which can be used at a variety of approved retailers. The federal program has been helping households facing tough times buy...
MICHIGAN STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Food Stamps: Will you see extra $120 per month?

New York State residents eligible for food stamp SNAP benefits will see an additional $120 per month. The temporary increase is 15% was made permanent under the American Rescue Act in Oct. for struggling families. Food stamps are used by Americans struggling to put food on the table for their...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Stamps#Ebt#Traditional Food#Snap Benefits#Food Drink#Americans#Rmp
FingerLakes1.com

Food stamps: How much you get in every state

Americans throughout the country rely on the federally funded SNAP program for food stamp benefits. The program helps families afford food. Many of the families receiving the assistance are low income households. The money is put on an EBT card for recipients to use at grocery stores that accept the...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FingerLakes1.com

Food stamps: Emergency assistance for January

Millions of Americans have had help throughout the pandemic in the form of extra food stamps. This is no different for the state of Michigan. The Department of Health and Human Services has announced an extra $95 for January. Families already receiving food stamps will see at least $95 more...
MICHIGAN STATE
Popculture

Costco Along With Safeway, Shoprite and More Recall Dessert Treat After 'Metal Fragments' Found

A dessert item sold at Costco, ShopRite, PriceRite and Hannaford stores on both coasts is being recalled because it may contain small metal fragments. The recall applies to a few types of frozen cream puffs or crème puffs all manufactured by the parent company Poppies International Inc. in Battleboro, North Carolina. Customers are urged to throw away any of the treats they may still have at home.
FOOD & DRINKS
FingerLakes1.com

Food stamps: Replacing a lost or stolen EBT card

In order to use your food stamps, you need to have an EBT card. An EBT card is like a debit card that is loaded each month with the food stamps you’ll be receiving. Millions of Americans rely on food stamps as a way to provide their low income household with healthy food choices.
AMERICAS
Daily Montanan

Some food stamps programs begin to allow for restaurant purchases

Maryland resident Rhona Reiss began speaking out about gaps in the food stamp program the day she learned it wouldn’t cover rotisserie chicken. Under long-standing federal policy, benefits can’t be used to buy hot or prepared foods—even for older adults like Reiss, who is 77. But that policy is shifting in Maryland and in states […] The post Some food stamps programs begin to allow for restaurant purchases appeared first on Daily Montanan.
RESTAURANTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
316K+
Followers
6K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy