ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Fully Integrated Web Presence with Property Management Software

newyorkcitynews.net
 6 days ago

If you are into real estate, you must be aware of day-to-day tasks that help you earn revenue. You also know about the areas of error that can cause stress. Not to mention that property managers are well aware of the big picture of the real estate industry; it doesn't have...

www.newyorkcitynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Government Technology

NICE Integrates Evidence Management With Magnet Forensics

NICE Public Safety and Magnet Forensics, two companies making evidence management software for law enforcement, have integrated two of their products, giving customers the ability to access data between products. Through the partnership, NICE Investigate will be integrated with Magnet REVIEW. NICE Investigate was designed to pull together evidence automatically...
SOFTWARE
Commercial Observer

Property Management Platform Hemlane Raises $9M Series A

To take aim at the property management and leasing needs of the growing cohort of small, remote-operated multifamily and single-family rental owners, Hemlane has raised a $9 million Series A round, it announced Tuesday. Asymmetric Capital Partners and Prudence led the round, with Aglaé Ventures and State Farm Ventures participating....
SOFTWARE
Seekingalpha.com

Asure Software, Certegy announce new technology integration

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) has announced a new technology integration with payment and risk management technology probider, Certegy. The integration connects Asure's 80,000+ Payroll and HR business customers with Certegy's Positive Pay program. The Positive Pay program protects check issuers from fraud while offering consumers hassle-free access to funds through a fast, frictionless check cashing experience.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

The 5 Best Performance Management Software

Performance review is a crucial part of your employees’ development. Evaluating your employees regularly allows you to measure their performance, provide feedback to help them improve, and recognize top achievers. However, conducting this evaluation for each employee in your organization and keeping reliable records on paper can be challenging....
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Management Software#Business Software#Erp Software#Management System#Pms#Omnichannel#Social Media#Erp
coronadotimes.com

New Software to Streamline City of Coronado Agenda Management

The City of Coronado is implementing a new software program called PrimeGov to automate agenda management, and board, commission, and committee applications. Through automation, PrimeGov facilitates a much more streamlined process for easy review and management of staff reports and agendas by key staff members. It is more efficient, creates consistency across departments, and minimizes errors related to Brown Act posting requirements.
CORONADO, CA
thepaypers.com

Accel to invest in BizCarta to enhance presence in managed security practice

India-based fintech Accel has announced it is acquiring a minority stake in BizCarta Technologies, a cyber security consulting and services company based in Bangalore. This initiative is in line with the company's objective of expanding its IT security services portfolio. The company will be setting up a Security Operations Centre in Chennai to offer managed security services. The move to acquire BizCarta was initiated in April 2020 but delayed due to Covid related uncertainties.
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

Godspeed Capital Management Acquires Exceptional Software Strategies

Godspeed Capital Management LP announced it has acquired Exceptional Software Strategies, Inc (ESS). Terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 72 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021, and 2020 listed here. Godspeed...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Komprise Named Best Data Management Software of 2022

The recognition from StorageNewsletter.com comes on the heels of 115 percent sales growth and 200% growth in new customers for Komprise in 2021. Komprise, a leader in analytics-driven data management and mobility, today announced that it has been recognized by StorageNewsletter.com as Best in Data Management Software and Best in Archive Software, in the 2022 Storage Products of the Year Awards. The awards come at a time of heightened interest in storage and data management technologies as midsize and large enterprises grapple with the rapid growth of unstructured data and the need to cut costs, better protect data assets from ransomware and other threats and ultimately derive more value from their growing volumes of unstructured data.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
dcvelocity.com

KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES JEROME MROZAK, SENIOR SOFTWARE DEVELOPER

Jerome joins KPI with 22+ years of experience in software development and web technologies. His most recent role was as Sr. Full Stack Engineer for AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation where he redeveloped mortgage approvals into Java-based services. Jerome holds a Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology...
CHICAGO, IL
Seekingalpha.com

Paya ties up with Transcard to add fully-integrated accounts payable module

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) announces a partnership with Transcard, a payment technology solutions provider. Through the integration of Transcard’s tech and banking infrastructure, Paya will expand its B2B commerce solution suite, adding a fully-integrated accounts payable (NYSE:AP) module and supplier network. This partnership will enable Paya’s customers to seamlessly send payments...
BUSINESS
CMSWire

AllianceHCM Unveils Expense Management for HCM Software Suite

AllianceHCM, a privately-held company that provides human capital management (HCM) software, has announced its latest HR software product, expense management. AllianceHCM's expense management platform automates the recording, tracking, approval and payment of reimbursable expenses incurred by employees. "Our solution provides our users the ability to streamline the submission process by...
SOFTWARE
chainstoreage.com

Pine Tree announces property management promotions

Tenants of Pine Tree’s 100-plus power centers might want to update their contacts files. Jennifer Costa, who has been with the Northbrook, Ill.-based company for 17 years, has been named executive VP of property management and will lead a department that oversees nearly 3.5 million sq. ft. of retail nationwide.
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

PDQ Acquires SmartDeploy Remote Desktop Management Software

IT asset management software provider PDQ.com has acquired SmartDeploy, a provider of remote management software for Microsoft Windows-based PCs. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 117 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals for...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
newyorkcitynews.net

Why Product Reviews and Ratings are Crucial for an eCommerce Site

Over 90% of customers get acknowledged with online reviews before making a purchasing decision. When done right―for example, with the help of a Magento extension like reviews and ratings from Mageworx that makes reviews sharing and collecting a pleasure―other customers' feedback helps potential buyers get rid of any doubts about an offering and convert.
INTERNET
irei.com

Cabot Properties appoints new managing director

Cabot Properties has promoted Hobey Stuart, Carey Herrlinger and Nicholas Snow to managing director. Stuart, Herrlinger and Snow all have long tenures at Cabot and have played an integral role in fueling the firm’s growth. Each has led critical initiatives that have meaningfully contributed to Cabot’s relationships, culture and investment outcomes.
ECONOMY
newyorkcitynews.net

4 Steps To Hire A Website Developor

When you're searching out a web developer, do you require a single net developer or a web development organization? Do you want to include a hint form on your landing web page, create a complicated client-side net broadcaster that works with cloud network hosting, or maybe add amazing interactive capabilities to your web page? The questions and alternatives are endless, but do now no longer worry! This article will help you figure out what to do next.
TECHNOLOGY
ExecutiveBiz

Shield AI Secures Air Force Funds for Aircraft Autonomy Software Integration

Artificial intelligence technology developer Shield AI has secured funds from the U.S. Air Force’s AFWERX innovation program to integrate autonomy tool into military and commercial aircraft platforms. The Strategic Funding Increase Program award will allow the San Diego-based company to demonstrate the potential of its Hivemind software to support...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
irei.com

Tattersall Lorenz to manage four German properties

Tattersall Lorenz has been tasked with carrying out the commercial property management of four German properties in the Coldplay portfolio. The client is a fund managed by Tristan Capital Partners. The portfolio includes properties that comprise 32,100 square meters (345,521 square feet) of logistics space and 4,400 square meters (47,361...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy