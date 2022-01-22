Fully Integrated Web Presence with Property Management Software

The recognition from StorageNewsletter.com comes on the heels of 115 percent sales growth and 200% growth in new customers for Komprise in 2021. Komprise, a leader in analytics-driven data management and mobility, today announced that it has been recognized by StorageNewsletter.com as Best in Data Management Software and Best in Archive Software, in the 2022 Storage Products of the Year Awards. The awards come at a time of heightened interest in storage and data management technologies as midsize and large enterprises grapple with the rapid growth of unstructured data and the need to cut costs, better protect data assets from ransomware and other threats and ultimately derive more value from their growing volumes of unstructured data.

SOFTWARE ・ 9 DAYS AGO