The way the farm system for the Boston Red Sox seems to be shaping up in the (hopefully short) time before players begin reporting to camp, it would appear as though there is a clear top three. Triston Casas and Marcelo Mayer are the top two, and while the vote for our list wasn’t that close there isn’t much consensus on who is above the other. The other is Nick Yorke, who feels pretty locked in as that number three prospect. That was certainly reflected in our latest vote for our community top 20 prospect list, with Yorke destroying his competition and grabbing a whopping 86 percent of the vote.

MLB ・ 11 HOURS AGO