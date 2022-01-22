Luke Combs, wife expecting first baby

Country music star Luke Combs is going to be a dad.

The award-winning crooner announced via Twitter on Wednesday that his wife, Nicole Combs, is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

“Here we go y’all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride @nicolecombs,” the “Forever After All” singer wrote, announcing the pending arrival.

Combs, 31, and the former Nicole Hocking, 28, wed five months ago in an intimate ceremony at their beachside South Florida home, The Tennessean reported.

According to the newspaper, Combs’ April 2021-released video for “Forever After All” chronicles their wedding, which was almost postponed by the threat of Hurricane Isaias.

Hocking, who also shared the same pics on her Instagram account, wrote, “This may be the best year yet 🤍 Baby BOY Combs coming spring 2022!! We are so incredibly excited & thankful.”

According to Today, numerous songs in Combs’ extensive catalog reference his wife, including 2017′s “Beautiful Crazy,” which the singer called his all-time favorite during a March 2021 appearance on “The Artist and The Athlete” podcast.

“I wrote that song about my wife before we were even dating [and it ended up being] the first dance at our wedding,” he said. “There’s no way that any other song will top that as far as sentimental value for me.”

